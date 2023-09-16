Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Leicestershire's fielders held on to some fine catches in the deep

Metro Bank One-Day Cup Final, Trent Bridge Leicestershire 267-7: Swindells 117*, Evans 60: Currie 3-63, Barker 3-65 Hampshire 265-8: Dawson 57, Prest 51; Mulder 2-43, Wright 2-44 Leicestershire won by two runs Scorecard

Leicestershire won their first List A trophy in 38 years as they beat Hampshire off the last ball to win the One-Day Cup final at Trent Bridge.

After slumping to 19-4, Harry Swindells' stunning unbeaten century helped the Foxes to a total of 267-7.

Hampshire looked likely to get there, especially after half-centuries from Tom Prest (51) and Liam Dawson (57).

But, with eight needed off the last over, Dawson holed out - and they fell short to lose by two runs.

Although 19-year-old Josh Hull was a hero at the end, limiting Hampshire to just five off the last over, the star of the show was another home-grown product Swindells.

He became the first Leicestershire player to score a century in a limited-overs final since Roger Tolchard at Lord's in 1972.

His 117 not out was also the highest score in a final since Rilee Rossouw made 125 not out to help Hampshire beat Kent at Lord's in 2018.

First Foxes win since Gower was in prime

The Foxes had not won a List A knockout trophy since David Gower's side, complete with players including Jonathan Agnew, Peter Willey, Chris Balderstone and John Whitaker beat Graham Gooch's Essex in the 55-overs-a-side Benson and Hedges Cup final at Lord's in 1985.

They had not been to a one-day final since losing the Cheltenham & Gloucester Trophy to Somerset in September 2001.

Since then, the only three trophies they had lifted was in the T20 which, like Hampshire, they have won a joint record three times - and the Foxes' last one of them was in 2011.

Hampshire, by contrast, have been a lot more prolific the one-day arena, having lost only two of their nine Lord's finals.

But 'little Leicestershire' fancied themselves for a bit of a resurgence at the start of the season. And they even survived the disrupting mid-season departure of club legend Paul Nixon as coach to show the resilience to turn their season around.

