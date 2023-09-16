One-Day Cup final: Leicestershire beat Hampshire for first List A triumph in 38 years
|Metro Bank One-Day Cup Final, Trent Bridge
|Leicestershire 267-7: Swindells 117*, Evans 60: Currie 3-63, Barker 3-65
|Hampshire 265-8: Dawson 57, Prest 51; Mulder 2-43, Wright 2-44
|Leicestershire won by two runs
Leicestershire won their first List A trophy in 38 years as they beat Hampshire off the last ball to win the One-Day Cup final at Trent Bridge.
After slumping to 19-4, Harry Swindells' stunning unbeaten century helped the Foxes to a total of 267-7.
Hampshire looked likely to get there, especially after half-centuries from Tom Prest (51) and Liam Dawson (57).
But, with eight needed off the last over, Dawson holed out - and they fell short to lose by two runs.
Although 19-year-old Josh Hull was a hero at the end, limiting Hampshire to just five off the last over, the star of the show was another home-grown product Swindells.
He became the first Leicestershire player to score a century in a limited-overs final since Roger Tolchard at Lord's in 1972.
His 117 not out was also the highest score in a final since Rilee Rossouw made 125 not out to help Hampshire beat Kent at Lord's in 2018.
First Foxes win since Gower was in prime
The Foxes had not won a List A knockout trophy since David Gower's side, complete with players including Jonathan Agnew, Peter Willey, Chris Balderstone and John Whitaker beat Graham Gooch's Essex in the 55-overs-a-side Benson and Hedges Cup final at Lord's in 1985.
They had not been to a one-day final since losing the Cheltenham & Gloucester Trophy to Somerset in September 2001.
Since then, the only three trophies they had lifted was in the T20 which, like Hampshire, they have won a joint record three times - and the Foxes' last one of them was in 2011.
Hampshire, by contrast, have been a lot more prolific the one-day arena, having lost only two of their nine Lord's finals.
But 'little Leicestershire' fancied themselves for a bit of a resurgence at the start of the season. And they even survived the disrupting mid-season departure of club legend Paul Nixon as coach to show the resilience to turn their season around.
More to follow.
