One-Day Cup final: Leicestershire beat Hampshire for first List A triumph in 38 years

By Ged ScottBBC Sport at Trent Bridge

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Leicestershire's fielders held on to several stunning catches in the deep
Metro Bank One-Day Cup Final, Trent Bridge
Leicestershire 267-7: Swindells 117*, Evans 60: Currie 3-63, Barker 3-65
Hampshire 265-8: Dawson 57, Prest 51; Mulder 2-43, Wright 2-44
Leicestershire won by two runs
Leicestershire won their first List A trophy in 38 years as they beat Hampshire off the last ball to win the One-Day Cup final at Trent Bridge.

After slumping to 19-4, Harry Swindells' stunning unbeaten century helped the Foxes to a total of 267-7.

Hampshire looked likely to get there, especially after half-centuries from Tom Prest (51) and Liam Dawson (57).

But, with eight needed off the last over, Dawson holed out - and they fell short to lose by two runs.

Although 19-year-old Josh Hull was a hero at the end, limiting Hampshire to just five off the last over, the star of the show was another home-grown product Swindells.

He became the first Leicestershire player to score a century in a limited-overs final since Roger Tolchard at Lord's in 1972.

His 117 not out was also the highest score in a final since Rilee Rossouw made 125 not out to help Hampshire beat Kent at Lord's in 2018.

First Foxes win since Gower was in prime

The Foxes had not won a List A knockout trophy since David Gower's side, complete with players including Jonathan Agnew, Peter Willey, Chris Balderstone and John Whitaker beat Graham Gooch's Essex in the 55-overs-a-side Benson and Hedges Cup final at Lord's in 1985.

They had not been to a one-day final since losing the Cheltenham & Gloucester Trophy to Somerset in September 2001.

Since then, the only three trophies they had lifted was in the T20 which, like Hampshire, they have won a joint record three times - and the Foxes' last one of them was in 2011.

Hampshire, by contrast, have been a lot more prolific the one-day arena, having lost only two of their nine Lord's finals.

But 'little Leicestershire' fancied themselves for a bit of a resurgence at the start of the season. And they even survived the disrupting mid-season departure of club legend Paul Nixon as coach to show the resilience to turn their season around.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

45 comments

  • Comment posted by Tim P, today at 19:05

    Well done Leicestershire - good to see the silverware being spread around the counties.

  • Comment posted by TRENT BRIDGE MAN, today at 19:04

    So 50 over cricket is dead and buried, not according to today and some games in Asia cup. Pity it wasn’t at Lords. Put the Hundred to shame. Well done Leicestershire

  • Comment posted by greyfox, today at 19:03

    Memo to Agnew and Strauss - there is a place for ‘small’ counties like Leicestershire. Now restore a proper structure for the Summer and scrap the ridiculous’100’

    • Reply posted by Randall, today at 19:05

      Randall replied:
      If everyone had their full squad in this tournament Leicestershire wouldn't have got anywhere near the final.

  • Comment posted by complianceofficer, today at 19:02

    Wonderful drama. Delighted for the Foxes and their fantastic fans!

  • Comment posted by modharry, today at 19:00

    Brilliant One Day. Well done to Leicestershire hard luck Hants. This format is still very relevant look at the World Cup warm up games.
    Glad the final is back on a Saturday in mid September like old days.

  • Comment posted by ET, today at 18:59

    A once great competition relegated by the ECB to the sidelines.
    It’s a fascinating short form of the game and yet there’s enough time for proper cricket, rather than a slogfest.
    It would be good to see some counties prioritise it over the ridiculous 16 and a bit over rubbish. I’m sure the crowds would follow.
    Oh, and a great game today, worthy of some of the classics of the past.

  • Comment posted by Rich, today at 18:58

    So pleased we did it in the end. It wasn't looking good early on, but to take it to the last ball was amazing. Excellent result from a young team. With family from both Leicestershire and Hampshire I couldn't have had two better teams to contest the final. Sadly, the ECB aren't interested in the 50 over game anymore. They only want shorter and shorter slog fests.

  • Comment posted by BucksBaggie68, today at 18:58

    Well done Leicester. Does anyone know why Vince did not play?

    • Reply posted by Dame Celia Molestrangler, today at 19:03

      Dame Celia Molestrangler replied:
      Yes,the county had decided to stay with the players who got them to the final.

  • Comment posted by Bigpad, today at 18:56

    What final did Roger Tolchard score a century in at Lord's in 1971? More BBC nonsense?

  • Comment posted by Kings Cross Bear, today at 18:55

    No doubt there will be lots of cricket "fans" telling the world that ODIs are boring.

  • Comment posted by STFC62, today at 18:54

    Hampshire fan. Of course I’d like to be following the winning team but what a good game. I know it’s not fashionable but I do enjoy this version of the game.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 18:53

    Dead format. Poor final with lack of star players

    • Reply posted by mp, today at 18:58

      mp replied:
      go and watch some football then

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 18:52

    Kudos to Hants for their part, but you have to say, the Foxes were always, always behind, and yet... Bravo Leics! And one in the eye for ECB who seem to favour money always (and therefore, no blame to Hants, favour those counties who have Test grounds. Unless you're Durham... :o ).

    Commiserations to Hants, but heartiest congratulations to Leics, from a Spit whose county is mostly misfiring, alas!

  • Comment posted by Anon, today at 18:52

    Leicester beat saints on Friday night then Leicester beat Hants in the cup final, the double if you like

  • Comment posted by Sipunx, today at 18:52

    Hants fan. Many congratulations Foxes. Long live the one day cup and county cricket - we all win

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 18:55

      Raedwulf replied:
      Absooooo-bleeedin-luuutely! ;-)

  • Comment posted by sports fan, today at 18:51

    How on earth did Hampshire lose that?

  • Comment posted by Dabo88, today at 18:49

    What a brilliant match! Well done Leicestershire, great to see plenty of young players performing like that on the big stage. Finally thanks Sky for putting it in YouTube.

    • Reply posted by Dabo88, today at 18:56

      Dabo88 replied:
      I also like the 50 over competition having this format - younger players having the opportunity to shine and often being played at smaller out grounds. It gives long time county cricket supporters some great cricket that is more like the cricket from a few years ago before the T20 revolution, whilst newer fans getting into the game get the Hundred with it's razzmatazz and big name players.

  • Comment posted by IAmANumber, today at 18:48

    At the start of the first match of this competition Daniel Norcross commentating on YouTube was laughing at Leicestershire, bet he isn't now

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 19:00

      Raedwulf replied:
      Norcross is smug, self-satisfied and... He has THE most perfect radio voice, but he is just so poor when it comes to objectivitiy. It probably doesn't help that he is an avid Surrey fan who cannot control his bias. I've actually heard him on a Kent vs Not Surrey (Me! Spitfire! ;-) ) match start mouthing off about Surrey.

      Because, yeah, that's what the listeners have tuned in for! {rolleyes}

  • Comment posted by M ALLAN, today at 18:47

    As a Yorkshire supporter thrilled by this. Leic have been getting better and better and this wasn’t a surprise to me.

  • Comment posted by Cromwell, today at 18:46

    If you allow an inexperienced young player at No 8 to score a century, you don't deserve to win. Plus the number 7 looked scratchy when he came in. Not enough pressure was applied to either of them. Poor from Hampshire. Should have been a comfortable win. They let Leicestershire off the hook and paid for it.

