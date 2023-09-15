Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Adam Zampa's figures equal that of compatriot Mark Lewis against South Africa in 2006.

Fourth ODI, Centurion South Africa 416-5 (50 overs): Klaasen 174 (83), Miller 82* (45), Van der Dussen 62 (65); Zampa 0-113 Australia 252 (34.5 overs): Carey 99 (77); Ngidi 4-51, Rabada 3-41 South Africa won by 164 runs, series level at 2-2 Scorecard

Australia's Adam Zampa recorded the joint-worst bowling figures in one-day international cricket in a heavy 164-run defeat by South Africa.

Leg-spinner Zampa went for 0-113 from his 10 overs as South Africa smashed 416-5, their second-highest ODI score against Australia.

Wicket-keeper batter Heinrich Klaasen top-scored with a mammoth 174 runs off just 83 balls.

In reply Australia could only reach 252, despite 99 from Alex Carey.

The win for South Africa levels the five-match series at 2-2 before the final match at Johannesburg on Sunday.

Zampa's figures equal compatriot Mark Lewis' record for the worst-ever ODI bowling figures in this fixture in 2006.

His final over went for 26 runs, in which Klaasen hit three sixes and David Miller also struck a four, with Zampa's final two overs going for a combined 44 runs.

Worst bowling figures in ODI history Player Country Figures Overs Opposition Date Mark Lewis Australia 0-113 10 South Africa 12 March 2006 Adam Zampa Australia 0-113 10 South Africa 15 September 2023 Wahab Riaz Pakistan 0-110 10 England 30 August 2016 Rashid Khan Afghanistan 0-110 9 England 18 June 2019 Philippe Boissevian Netherlands 0-108 10 England 17 June 2022

Chasing 417 in what would have been their highest-ever successful run chase by 58 runs, Australia were reduced to 22-2 as Lungi Ngidi removed David Warner (12) and Mitchell Marsh (six) cheaply.

At the start of the ninth over, Australia opener Travis Head retired hurt amid concerns of a wrist injury, which will be a major concern for Australia with their World Cup starting in just 23 days' time.

Wicketkeeper Carey was the last wicket to fall when he edged Kagiso Rabada through to Quinton de Kock one run short of a century, with more than 15 overs remaining.

Australia's World Cup campaign in India starts on 8 October against hosts India in Bengal, with South Africa's tournament starting a day earlier against Sri Lanka in Delhi.