Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Who features out of Harry Brook (left), Jason Roy (centre) and Dawid Malan (right) will be one of the questions facing England

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Hosts: India Dates: 5 October-19 November Coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds. The BBC Sport website and app will also host commentary, live text updates and in-play video clips (UK only).

It is time for you to put yourself in the shoes of the England selectors.

The players heading to India to defend England's World Cup title have contested their final competitive game before the tournament opener against New Zealand on 5 October - bar Jason Roy, who may play against Ireland, and potentially Harry Brook, who gets another opportunity to impress.

Who would make your side?

We have included the initial 15 players that England picked in their provisional squad, plus Brook and bowler Brydon Carse, who have played in the New Zealand series.

Pick your side and share it on social media using #bbccricket external-link .