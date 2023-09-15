ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023: Pick England's team for New Zealand opener
|ICC Men's Cricket World Cup
|Hosts: India Dates: 5 October-19 November
|Coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds. The BBC Sport website and app will also host commentary, live text updates and in-play video clips (UK only).
It is time for you to put yourself in the shoes of the England selectors.
The players heading to India to defend England's World Cup title have contested their final competitive game before the tournament opener against New Zealand on 5 October - bar Jason Roy, who may play against Ireland, and potentially Harry Brook, who gets another opportunity to impress.
Who would make your side?
We have included the initial 15 players that England picked in their provisional squad, plus Brook and bowler Brydon Carse, who have played in the New Zealand series.
Pick your side and share it on social media using #bbccricket.
England XI for New Zealand
Pick your England team for their World Cup opener against New Zealand and share it with your friends.