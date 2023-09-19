Close menu

County Championship: Day one of Lancashire v Nottinghamshire abandoned

Old Trafford cricket ground rain
More rain is forecast for the rest of the week in Manchester
LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day one)
Lancashire: Yet to bat
Nottinghamshire: Yet to bat
No play Tuesday, rain
The opening day of the County Championship match between Lancashire and Nottinghamshire was abandoned after heavy and prolonged rain at Old Trafford.

Umpires Ian Blackwell and Hassan Adnan had little option but to call play off at 12:50 BST with the ground saturated and pools of water forming on the outfield.

Fifth-placed Lancashire and seventh-placed Nottinghamshire, who were 29 points ahead of second-bottom Kent going into this round of fixtures, will hope for better conditions on Wednesday.

With no toss possible, the teams have yet to be named but Lancashire, with Phil Salt, Luke Wood and Tom Hartley called into the England squad for the series against Ireland, have wicketkeeper-batter Matty Hurst and top-order batter Harry Singh included in their first Championship squad with Jack Blatherwick and Jack Morley also returning.

Nottinghamshire have added off-spinner Matt Carter to their group from last week's match against Kent in place of Liam Patterson-White.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.

  • Comment posted by mick, today at 20:07

    So proper cricket is ruined by a combination of the weather and the hundred why not play the hundred in the time weather is more likely to be bad as it is only a few hours long and play the championship in the summer

    • Reply posted by loading, today at 20:23

      loading replied:
      errrrr let me think ...
      maybe cos the kids are back at school . not rocket science is it?

  • Comment posted by Radcliffe Road stand, today at 19:43

    I entirely agree with many of the comments about the Country Championship being unfairly pushed out to to each extreme of the season. The slot for the Hundred is the main problem. Surely the Blast and the Hundred can be merged into one competition.

    • Reply posted by David Ingall, today at 20:59

      David Ingall replied:
      You need a period of time where all kids are on holiday, as different counties have different holidays. So that is why it is in August.

  • Comment posted by PHIL, today at 17:56

    Old Trafford needs a roof. Lancashire are going to draw 9 games this year. Must be a record…

    • Reply posted by rpb, today at 18:26

      rpb replied:
      How much would a roof cost given the height needed, the width and the parameters with nine (i counted them) different heights.

  • Comment posted by pa, today at 17:04

    no way either of these teams are going down, Kent are nailed on, Middlesex bowled out for 120, and the idiot captain of kent wins the toss and chooses to field, Somerset well on their way to 400

    • Reply posted by APBLin, today at 18:28

      APBLin replied:
      Notts could still go down but seems unlikely after Day 1 of this round of matches. Suspect Notts supporters won't be unhappy with the rain - more chance of getting a draw and a minimum of 5 points.

  • Comment posted by Rob B, today at 16:07

    People complaining about the weather in Sept. The Hundred had games called off in August as well, the weather was rubbish then as well. We had a heatwave only last week, in September. In the UK the weather is too unpredictable, it's pot luck.

  • Comment posted by Help Out to Eat Out, today at 16:05

    Clearly playing competitive cricket in mid-late September isn't workable in England. Would it be possible to play County Championship and T20 Blast games simultaneously with different squads for each competition?

    Even during the Hundred, Counties are playing the One-Day Cup so moving CC games to August would still displace this.

  • Comment posted by DFN, today at 15:37

    The main issue here isn't the rain in Manchester. It is the decision to play County Championship games at the end of September. I wonder if that has anything to do with prioritising the 100? 🤔

    With regards to Lancs drawing too many games. We prepare very good batting tracks, which seems to go against us, and we have been just a bit too cautious in our batting and declarations (at home and away)

    • Reply posted by Hail Hakkinen, today at 16:02

      Hail Hakkinen replied:
      Spot on.

  • Comment posted by alibor, today at 15:37

    Time is overdue for ECB to require DRS for all county matches - standard of umpiring has deteriorated and technology is needed to correct clear wrong decisions.

    • Reply posted by rpb, today at 16:21

      rpb replied:
      If a way can be found of funding this and it not slowing the game down. Good idea.

  • Comment posted by Mike Jordan, today at 15:27

    Could be a case for playing 10 geographically based games at times that suit the counties involved say condensed into 14 weeks. Some areas may start as earl as April others as late as June. The 3 groups would then post their league tables to the ECB who could order one off extra games at venues suited to September possibly neutral

  • Comment posted by 4588, today at 15:22

    Just in case the outground advocates get too excited,it’s raining in Bpool,Southport and,inevitably,in Sedbergh.

  • Comment posted by 4588, today at 15:20

    The timetabling from ECB is not helping anyone other than the 100 franchisees. I’m neither for nor agin’ this short form competition but it’s ruining all other formats due to its preferential treatment by the ECB mandarins. Perhaps that’s just what they intend?

  • Comment posted by WurzelJ, today at 15:13

    Why not have the stupid Hundred in September instead ?

    • Reply posted by AndyJames, today at 16:07

      AndyJames replied:
      Because the kids, who are the future of cricket, are all back at school silly.

  • Comment posted by ikleNige, today at 14:54

    Hardly a shock it’s been raining for about 12 hours solid in Yorkshire so lord knows what it’s like across the Pennines!

    • Reply posted by Danny, today at 15:35

      Danny replied:
      Same here today as it was yesterday. Wet.

  • Comment posted by Ray, today at 14:20

    I’m shocked, shocked I tell you! September Rain in Manchester, as Guns and Roses nearly sang!
    Very depressed Red Rose fan.

    • Reply posted by Hail Hakkinen, today at 14:29

      Hail Hakkinen replied:
      Yep another draw incoming unless wickets go down like skittles in the next 3 days.

