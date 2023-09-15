Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Steven Davies played for England between 2009 and 2011

Somerset and former England wicketkeeper Steven Davies will retire at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old, who joined Somerset from Surrey in 2016, has only featured in two County Championship games for the club this year.

Davies played eight ODIs and five T20 games for England and has scored 14,298 runs in first-class cricket.

"I feel that now is the right time for me to retire," Davies told the club website. external-link

"I always said to the club that as soon as we get the right person in place to take over, I would step aside and let them get their exposure and learning done while they are young.

"I think we can all agree that Somerset are in safe hands with Rewy [James Rew] behind the stumps."