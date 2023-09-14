Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Zak Crawley's innings of 189 against Australia at Old Trafford set a new record for the highest Test score by a Kent batter playing for England

England batter Zak Crawley has extended his contract with Kent until the end of the 2024 campaign.

The 25-year-old right-hander has scored 2,204 runs at an average of 31.48 in 39 Test appearances.

Crawley made his first-class debut in 2017, and has 5,649 runs in 134 outings for Kent in all competitions.

"Zak is an opening batter of the highest quality across multiple formats," Kent director of cricket Paul Downton said.

"It's fantastic to see a product of the Kent academy do so well for club and country, and we're delighted to have secured his services for another year."

Crawley was England's highest run-scorer in this summer's men's Ashes series against Australia, with 480 runs at 53.33.

He will also captain England's one-day side for the upcoming three-match series against Ireland which starts on 20 September at Headingley.