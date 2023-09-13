Dane Vilas' century against Middlesex on Tuesday was his 10th in the County Championship

Former Lancashire captain Dane Vilas will leave the club following the end of this week's County Championship match against Middlesex.

The 38-year-old announced his intention to retire from county cricket at the end of the season but will now leave prior to the end of the 2023 campaign.

Vilas made a century for Lancashire in his final innings on Tuesday.

"I think the timing for myself and my family, I wanted to be at home more and spend more time with them," he said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire he added: "I also wanted to leave the club and the game when I'm still on a high and enjoying it and loving it.

"I could probably go on one or two more years but the way I'm feeling now, giving my all and 100%, I think this is the last year I could do that for the team."

A former South Africa Test player, Vilas previously said he would return to his home country to concentrate on Twenty20 cricket as part of the SA20 league, which starts again in January.

Having captained the Red Rose for four seasons, Vilas had lost his place in the county's red ball side earlier this summer.

Speaking following his century on Tuesday, he said: "Everybody's shown so much faith in me and given me every opportunity to go out and score runs.

"It sort of hit me when I got back into the changing room. Yes, it was emotional. I got a lot of hugs and high fives from the guys."