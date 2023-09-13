Last updated on .From the section Counties

Eddie Byrom brought up his first century this season

LV=County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day four): Yorkshire 500: Shan Masood 192, Bean 93, Hill 71; Harris 3-131, Carlson 3-147 Glamorgan 273 (89.2 overs): Carlson 64; Revis 5-50, Coad 3-17 & 401-5 dec (118 overs): Northeast 166*, Byrom 101, Carlson 52 Glamorgan (8 pts) drew with Yorkshire (13 pts). Scorecard

Sam Northeast and Eddie Byrom rescued a battling draw for Glamorgan against Yorkshire in Cardiff.

Opening batsman Byrom scored 101 and Northeast finished on 166 not out, as the hosts batted for 118 overs in their second innings to save the game.

Maiden first class wickets for James Wharton and Ben Cliff were rare bright sparks in a long day for Yorkshire.

The draw ends Glamorgan's promotion hopes, and Yorkshire remain bottom of Division Two.

Glamorgan began the final day still trailing Yorkshire's first innings total by 107 runs, as Byrom and Northeast picked up where they left off overnight.

It was a tough morning session for Yorkshire's bowlers, as the away side even turned to their wicket keeper Jacob Tattersall to take his pads off and bowl a few overs of leg spin.

Shortly after Glamorgan's total passed 200, Byrom went through to his first 100 of the season with 17 fours in a resilient display of opening batting.

However just two overs later, he was bowled after attempting to reverse sweep Dom Bess, giving Yorkshire their first breakthrough of the morning after almost 90 minutes of toil.

After Byrom and Northeast came together at 30-2, the 178-run partnership was finally broken with Glamorgan on 208.

Kiran Carlson joined Northeast at the crease and the pair took Glamorgan past Yorkshire's first innings total in the 72nd over, meaning the visitors would have to bat again to win.

The milestones kept coming after the lunch break, as Northeast reached his second century of the summer and Carlson passed 1,000 first class runs in the season for the first time in his career.

On a fourth day pitch that seemed to just get flatter, Carlson and Northeast comfortably took their side past 300.

However, just after the skipper reached his half century, he edged a ball down the legside to give Ben Cliff his first wicket on County Championship debut.

Billy Root and Northeast steered Glamorgan to tea four down, as a draw now seemed almost inevitable.

After tea, James Wharton bowled Root for 45 for his first County Championship wicket which gave the Yorkshire faithful something to cheer.

The only Yorkshire player not to bowl in the innings was captain Shan Masood, who decided against giving himself an over.

Both sides mercifully shook hands at 16:20 BST, bringing Glamorgan's hopes of promotion to an end.

Glamorgan are back in action at home against Derbyshire on 26 September, and Yorkshire travel to Leicester on 19 September.