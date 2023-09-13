Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Third ODI, The Kia Oval England 368 (48.1 overs): Stokes 182 (124), Malan 96 (95); Boult 5-51 New Zealand: Yet to bat Scorecard

Ben Stokes smashed the record for the highest score by an England batter in a one-day international by hammering a brutal 182 against New Zealand at The Kia Oval.

The Test captain beat the previous best of 180 made by Jason Roy against Australia in Melbourne in 2018.

Stokes had only come out of one-day retirement to play in this series and the World Cup in India in October and November.

In his third match back, he played a scintillating innings that helped England to 368 all out and put them on course to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

Arriving with England in trouble at 13-2, Stokes clobbered nine sixes and 15 fours in his 124-ball stay.

With Dawid Malan making 96, the third-wicket pair added 199, an England record partnership for any wicket in an ODI against New Zealand.

Stokes did not score off any of his first six deliveries and had only 12 off his first 18, struggling for fluency with some wild hacks.

But, growing into his innings on a superb batting pitch, Stokes scored mainly through the leg side to reach the fourth ODI of his career and first since 2017, from 76 balls.

He went past 150 with a massive hit over cow corner from the off-spin of Glenn Phillips and survived a review for lbw on 160 when trying to reverse-hit the same bowler.

The left-hander brought up the record with his final maximum, hitting a full toss from the left-arm pace of Ben Lister over long-on.

With more than five overs of the innings remaining, Stokes had time to become the first England batter to reach 200 in an ODI.

However, two balls after bettering Roy's mark, he miscued another Lister full toss and was caught at deep square leg by Will Young.

Stokes left to a rapturous ovation from a crowd that had not initially realised Stokes had broken the record until it was announced on the big screen inside The Oval.

The highest score by a batter in an ODI is the 264 made by India's Rohit Sharma against Sri Lanka in Kolkata in 2014.

Former captain Charlotte Edwards holds the record for the highest score by an England woman in an ODI for her 173 not out against Ireland in 1997.