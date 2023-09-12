Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jofra Archer has played 13 Tests, 21 one-day internationals and 15 Twenty20s for England

England v New Zealand, third one-day international Venue: The Kia Oval Date: Wednesday, 13 September Coverage: Live Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sounds, text commentary on BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. Highlights on BBC Two at 23:15 BST.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer trained with England on Tuesday, raising hopes he could still travel to the World Cup as a reserve to the frontline squad.

Archer, 28, has missed the entire home summer with a stress fracture in his right elbow.

He was not considered fit enough for a place in the 15-man World Cup squad, but could be one of three reserves.

England must finalise their party for the tournament in India in October and November by 28 September.

Archer famously bowled the super over in the thrilling 2019 final when England lifted the trophy for the first time by defeating New Zealand.

His career has been hugely hampered by injuries since then. Though he made an England comeback earlier this year on the limited-overs tours of South Africa and Bangladesh, the latest elbow injury robbed the Sussex man of the opportunity to play in the Ashes.

Archer bowled in the nets at The Oval on Tuesday as England trained before the third one-day international against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Speaking when an initial World Cup squad was announced in August, selector Luke Wright said a best-case scenario would be for Archer to travel to India as a reserve, with the potential to play a part in the second half of the tournament.

"There has got to be a duty of care with Jof," said Wright. "We know how desperate we all are to have him, but we've also got to get it right for him.

"He's been very unfortunate with these injuries, so we do have to get it right."

In 2019, Barbados-born Archer had only just qualified to play for England and his inclusion in the World Cup squad came at the expense of David Willey.

Willey has been named in the World Cup party this time around and said that Archer looks "in a good place".

"I don't know where he's at fitness wise but he's bowling good wheels out there today," said Willey.

"Everyone knows how good is he is, what he's capable of and how he can impact games. So to have him close or not far away from being fit is obviously fantastic news."

England's opening game of the World Cup is against New Zealand on 5 October.