Durham's England opener Alex Lees is the leading run scorer in the County Championship so far this summer

County Championship cricket is almost over for another year, but who deserves to be included in a red-ball county team of the season?

Alastair Cook or Alex Lees? Josh Bohannon or Jamie Smith? James Rew or Ben Foakes? Simon Harmer or Liam Dawson? Dan Worrall or Matthew Potts?

Choose your own XI below and we will collate the votes to put together an overall team which will be revealed during the final round of County Championship games, which start on Tuesday.

Your team should include one wicketkeeper, at least one spin bowler, and at least one all-rounder.

By way of a reminder, here are the XIs chosen by you for the past two seasons:

2022: Ben Compton (Kent), Keaton Jennings (Lancashire), Tom Abell (Somerset), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Ed Barnard (Worcestershire), Simon Harmer (Essex), Toby Roland-Jones (Middlesex), Kyle Abbott (Hampshire), Matthew Potts (Durham).

2021: Tom Haines (Sussex), Jake Libby (Worcestershire), David Bedingham (Durham), Hashim Amla (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ben Brown (Sussex), Darren Stevens (Kent), Craig Overton (Somerset), Simon Harmer (Essex), Luke Fletcher (Nottinghamshire), Chris Rushworth (Durham).

Statistics as of 23:59 BST on 21 September - voting closes at midday on Wednesday, 27 September.