Ailsa Lister was player of the match with an unbeaten 68

T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, Desert Springs, Almeria, Spain Scotland 204-4 (20 overs): Lister 68, K Bryce 53; Patel 2-40 France 49 all out (14.2 overs): Seddon 16; Chatterji 3-7 Scotland win by 155 runs Scorecard

Scotland bowled France all out for 49 to complete the formalities of their T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier with a dominant 155-run win.

The Scots had already booked their place in next year's inter-continental final qualifier on Monday by avenging their earlier group-stage defeat by the Netherlands in Spain.

Ailsa Lister's unbeaten 68 took the Scots to 204-4 following on from captain Kathryn Bryce's 53 and fellow opener Darcey Carter's 36, before the French were quickly bowled out.

Priyanaz Chatterji did the early damage with the ball, taking three wickets for the loss of only seven runs, with Carter taking three for 14.

Lister, whose innings of 36 balls included three sixes and five fours, was named player of the match.

Victory means Scotland, with five wins from their six games, are likely to top the qualifying group on a better run rate than the Dutch, who have also already qualified ahead of their final game against Italy on Tuesday.

France finish bottom with six defeats.

The Scots and Dutch join Ireland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Vanautu, the winner of the Americas Qualifier and two from the Africa Qualifier in next year's main qualifier.

Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce: "Obviously [we were] delighted last night to officially qualify for the gold qualifiers, but we know we want to win this tournament. To come out here and put in a big performance like that was fantastic.

"Darcy was brilliant up the top with a good partnership to set the innings up for Ailsa to come in at the back end and just go for it. She hit some great shots around the ground out there.

"To have someone like that who has the power to clear the ropes at the back end like that is invaluable, it is exciting to have her coming through."

France captain Marie Violleau: "It was a tough day. It has been a long tournament and we are not used to that, so I think everyone was a bit tired and we saw that especially on the batting side.

"It was great to reach this stage, but we still need to work on the athletic side and we have a lot to learn from this tournament."