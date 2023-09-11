Last updated on .From the section Cricket

India batter Virat Kohli made his 47th ODI century as he surpassed 13,000 ODI runs in the win over Pakistan

Asia Cup, Colombo: India 356-2 (50 overs): Kohli 122*, Rahul 111*, Shadab 1-71 Pakistan 128 (32 overs): Fakhar 27, Yadav 5-25 India win by 228 runs Scorecard ; Super Four table

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul both hit unbeaten centuries as India thrashed Pakistan by 228 runs in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup in Colombo.

Kohli (122) and Rahul (111) helped India post 356-2 before Kuldeep Yadav's 5-25 restricted Pakistan to 128.

India's victory was their biggest over Pakistan in one-day internationals.

"KL and myself are both conventional players. Its tough to break these partnerships because we don't play fancy shots," Kohli said.

"We didn't think about the partnership too much - the idea was to keep batting. It is one of the memorable partnerships we've had and for Indian cricket as well."

India had resumed on 147-2 after rain ended play early on Sunday and pushed the match into an additional reserve day.

The extra day was a late addition to the Super Four match - the only game to get the advantage other than the final - after the group game between the two teams was washed out in Pallekele.

Half-centuries from skipper Rohit Sharma and fellow opener Shubman Gill on Sunday had already given India a solid platform.

Kohli and Rahul were initially circumspect before they went after the Pakistan bowling attack with 100 runs in 102 balls.

Rahul smashed 12 fours and two sixes in his 106-ball knock while Kohli's assault off 94 balls included three sixes and nine fours.

Pakistan lost two early wickets, including captain Babar Azam, bowled for 10 Hardik Pandya, and they never recovered as Kuldeep ran through their middle order en route to his second ODI five-wicket haul.

Pakistan ended on 128-8 in 32 overs with neither Haris Rauf nor fellow bowler Naseem Shah able to bat because of injury.