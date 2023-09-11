Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Darcey Carter scored 15 runs and took three wickets

T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, Desert Springs, Almeria, Spain Scotland 122-7: S Bryce 49 Netherlands 63 all out: Siegers 23; Carter 3-11 Scotland win by 59 runs Scorecard

Scotland beat the Netherlands by 59 runs to seal advancement to next year's Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier.

Sarah Bryce's 49 runs helped set the Dutch a target of 123 in Almeria, Spain.

Darcy Carter took three wickets as the Netherlands were restricted to 63 all out.

With four wins each, the Scots and Dutch are assured of the top two places in their World Cup Europe Qualifier division with one match to play.

Scotland meet France on Tuesday, with the Netherlands up against Italy.

In the World Cup Qualifier, the two European qualifiers will be joined by Ireland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Vanautu, the winner of the Americas Qualifier and two from the Africa Qualifier.

As well as her wickets, Carter contributed 15 runs, as did Priyanaz Chatterji, who also took two wickets.

Eva Lynch took two wickets for the Netherlands.