Durham have won promotion to Division One of the County Championship despite not having a game this week.

Leicestershire's failure to earn any batting bonus points against Sussex means they can no longer surpass Durham's current points total of 198.

The north-east county need a maximum of five points from their last two games to seal the Division Two title.

Durham have been in Division Two since they were relegated after having points deducted in 2016 for financial issues.

