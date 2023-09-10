Close menu

England vs New Zealand: Liam Livingstone shows batting versatility in match-winning knock

By Ffion WynneBBC Sport in Southampton

England's Liam Livingstone said he is a "better player than someone who just slogs it" after his match-winning 95 in the second one-day international against New Zealand.

Livingstone, 30, top-scored as England levelled the series in Southampton.

The Lancashire batter has struggled with injuries over the past 18 months, and has had limited opportunities in longer forms of cricket.

"That's what I've been crying out for," he told BBC Sport.

"I've been quite looking forward to one-day cricket, just because you've got that little bit more time."

Livingstone's unbeaten 95, which came from 78 balls as England recovered from 55-5 to post 226-7 in a rain-reduced encounter, was his longest innings in terms of balls faced since a County Championship fixture for Lancashire in 2019.

It was also the first time he had faced more than 60 balls since that same knock, in 177 innings since. England went on to win by 79 runs.

Seen as a white-ball specialist, Livingstone has often been used in a finishing role for England because of his ability to score quickly from his first ball.

But Livingstone hopes this performance has proven his versatility in England's middle order, after leading them from a position of trouble.

"It's because people don't get a chance to see me do anything else," said Livingstone, when asked about it being his longest innings for four years.

"My role over the last few years has been in the lower order. You only get to do what's in front of you and sometimes, it can look pretty ugly.

"I understand that, but I feel like I'm a better player than someone who comes in and just slogs it at the end and thankfully, today, I probably proved that to a lot of people."

Livingstone suffered an ankle injury in The Hundred in 2022, but recovered to feature in England's T20 World Cup victory that followed.

But he then suffered a knee injury on England's Test tour of Pakistan in December.

"It's been a weird year. It's nice that the work I've put in over the last three months has finally paid off and in an international game," he added.

With batter Harry Brook a surprise omission from England's provisional World Cup squad, Livingstone's name was one of those being mentioned as being under threat if Brook continues his fine form, alongside opener Dawid Malan who missed the game at the Ageas Bowl for the birth of his second child.

But Malan scored a fine half-century at Cardiff, as did Livingstone, whose form and added asset as a spin bowler should end any discussions over his place in the squad.

England's batting depth paid off in the series-levelling win, which saw Livingstone moved down to number seven instead of five and all-rounder Sam Curran score a crucial 42 from 35 balls from number eight in a stand of 112 with Livingstone.

It is something coach Matthew Mott will hope stands them in good stead for the upcoming World Cup in India, where England will look to defend their title from 2019, as the tournament lasts for seven weeks, and pitches and conditions are likely to vary around the different cities.

"It's something that we pride ourselves on, but it's also something that we can use in games like that," said Livingstone of England's depth.

"Sam took the pressure off me and we just tried to set it up towards the back end, and make sure we didn't go too early and lose wickets and end up stumbling to 180/190.

"I thought the boys played really well. It was probably just about par score and our bowlers managed to capitalise.

"I'm really pleased with the way I played but more importantly, I thought it was a pretty good team performance."

  • Comment posted by Hitster, today at 00:22

    I think Brook needs to go to WC over Roy now. Topley is a totally different bowler to Willey and Curran who both offer useful lower middle order runs.

  • Comment posted by Mr FortyTwo, today at 00:20

    Played a great innings today with England in a terrible position. Bellends still saying he's just a slogger. What is the point in letting people have their say when they pay no attention to what they just watched and just go with their bias time and again. They don't deserve their say. I get it, you don't like Livingstone but you cannot say that wasn't a top innings when England really needed it.

  • Comment posted by boyland, today at 00:10

    Nice one slogger!!

  • Comment posted by admiralB, today at 00:07

    See ball. Hit ball.

  • Comment posted by minimoo, at 23:31 10 Sep

    He's better than me so good'nuf!

  • Comment posted by Blackadder, at 22:48 10 Sep

    Get shot of Stokes from the 50 over team as didnt want to be there in first place. He has had his zenith with the performances since 2018 to now, but now his nadir as not fit to bowl and looks like a cross-batted swiper now. Also cost us the T20 final a few years ago getting whopped for 4 sixes.

    • Reply posted by Mr FortyTwo, today at 00:15

      Mr FortyTwo replied:
      Keep taking the pills, mate.

  • Comment posted by JJ, at 22:47 10 Sep

    The more I practice slogging it, the better batter I become.

    Joshing aside, well done, well earned and well stood up for himself.

  • Comment posted by Suttie the Footie, at 22:39 10 Sep

    Livingstone has an excellent first class average. Players who scored fewer run have played 40 tests and are still playing them

    • Reply posted by Darren Cook, at 22:56 10 Sep

      Darren Cook replied:
      His FC average is 38.08, this is not excellent.

  • Comment posted by john, at 22:20 10 Sep

    Livingstone is not a slogger ,he can play all the shots. You have to remember a lot of the time players have to follow coaches instructions on kind of innings they have to play

  • Comment posted by Anon, at 22:20 10 Sep

    he's not bitter, butter better batter than anyone botters to give credit for

    • Reply posted by njr1330, today at 00:08

      njr1330 replied:
      Excellent!

  • Comment posted by MJC, at 22:15 10 Sep

    Yes Livingstone is not just a slogger he showed today he can play a controlled and measured innings under pressure👍

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , at 22:13 10 Sep

    Yep, I agree. He slogs it with accurate precision.

  • Comment posted by Wayne, at 22:01 10 Sep

    Just a fantastic knock, just say well played. Still have concerns over the openers.
    May be, just may be - Buttler and Bairstow to open with Brook at 4 and Stokes at 6.
    Still think there should be room for Liam Dawson, a left arm spin, instead of three much the same left arm seamers (although one must confess Willey and Topley stepped up this evening).

    • Reply posted by MJC, at 22:41 10 Sep

      MJC replied:
      Dawson is international history🥱The year is 2023 dude

  • Comment posted by 4588, at 21:58 10 Sep

    I’ve watched this guy since day 1 of his career atLCCC and apart from a few spectacular batting displays I’ve been underwhelmed. ‘One swallow - - - etc’

    • Reply posted by MJC, at 22:42 10 Sep

      MJC replied:
      And that's an underwhelming comment

  • Comment posted by derek, at 21:43 10 Sep

    I agree, which is why he should stop trying to slog sweep everything.

  • Comment posted by M ALLAN, at 21:37 10 Sep

    Could be Englands tournament winner.
    Should not have set positions. Stokes or Livingstone at 4 depending on left/ right hand required.
    If We don’t win this it will be the tactics not the players

  • Comment posted by zyder, at 21:30 10 Sep

    He is a pure slogger, own it! That’s what the IPL pay you for

    • Reply posted by M ALLAN, at 21:32 10 Sep

      M ALLAN replied:
      Not today. He won the game for England. Don’t you understand what he is saying?
      He backed it up today with his innings?

  • Comment posted by M ALLAN, at 21:27 10 Sep

    Well said Liam Livingstone.
    I understand your frustration.

  • Comment posted by JP1972, at 21:24 10 Sep

    Liam was at his best when opening during the BBL. He made some in that competition (notably a very stunned Rashid Khan) look mere mortals.

    • Reply posted by JP1972, at 21:34 10 Sep

      JP1972 replied:
      To the down ticker!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11K1qL64T9E

  • Comment posted by Masterbrewer, at 21:19 10 Sep

    Erm. No you aren't. We've been watching you for years. We know exactly what you are.

    • Reply posted by M ALLAN, at 21:28 10 Sep

      M ALLAN replied:
      I don’t know what you’ve been watching

