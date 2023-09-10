Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Vishwa Fernando joins a Durham side who are top of Division Two

Durham have signed Sri Lanka international seamer Vishwa Fernando for their final two County Championship matches of the season.

The 31-year-old, who has played 20 Tests, will bolster Durham's attack at Worcestershire, starting next Tuesday, and at home against Leicestershire.

They need only five points from their remaining two games to seal both promotion and the Division Two title.

Fast bowlers Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts will be away with England.

Durham had hoped to have Fernando available for their previous match against Sussex, but a visa problem delayed his arrival.

"We felt the need to recruit a quick overseas bowler as we look to maintain our strong finish to the season," Durham director of cricket Marcus North told the club website. external-link

"He is a vastly experienced player who has succeeded in Test and first-class cricket and we look forward to seeing what he can bring to Durham in September."

Fernando has taken 50 Test wickets at an average of 37 and has claimed 267 first-class victims, averaging 30.