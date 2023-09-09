Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Asitha Fernando (centre) took 6-51 against Bangladesh last year, his best Test figures

Nottinghamshire have signed Sri Lanka seamer Asitha Fernando for their final three County Championship games.

Fernando has taken 35 wickets in 12 Tests, as well as representing his country in a handful of ODI and T20Is.

The 26-year-old paceman could make his county debut when Notts face Kent at Canterbury, starting on Sunday.

"We've had some misfortune with injuries and Asitha can help ease that pressure," said Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores.

"We believe he has the skillset needed to be successful in English conditions and we're excited to have him with us," he added.

Nottinghamshire, who are seventh in Division One, complete their season with games against Lancashire and Middlesex.