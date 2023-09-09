Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Scott Currie is a former England Under-19 international

Leicestershire have signed Hampshire seamer Scott Currie on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old will be eligible for the Grace Road side's last three County Championship matches of the year.

Former England Under-19 international Currie could make his debut against Sussex on Sunday.

"The side seems settled and has been on a good run, so I'll do all I can to help with the team's push to get promoted," he told the club website. external-link

The Foxes are third in the Division Two table, 24 points behind second-placed Worcestershire but with a game in hand.