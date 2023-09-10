Last updated on .From the section Counties

Ollie Price's third first-class century put Gloucestershire in a strong position on day one

LV=County Championship, Nevil Road, Bristol (day one): Gloucestershire 333-6: O Price 125*, Van Buuren 78; Dal 3-42 Derbyshire: Yet to bat Gloucestershire 2 pts, Derbyshire 2 pts Scorecard

Ollie Price's third first-class century put Gloucestershire in a strong position on the opening day of their contest with Derbyshire.

The 22-year-old followed-up County Championship hundreds against Yorkshire and Worcestershire this season with a career-best 125 not out.

He received excellent support from captain Graeme van Buuren (78) in a fifth-wicket stand of 157, which helped their side close on 333-6.

Anuj Dal was the most successful Derbyshire bowler with 3-42 from 16 overs on a draining day in the field for the visitors in energy-sapping heat.

Gloucestershire opted to bat first and the decision looked justified when Ben Charlesworth and Chris Dent took the total to 32 from the first seven overs.

Thirteen overs were lost either side of an early lunch due to bad light and rain before play resumed at 13:00 BST when batting conditions improved and Dent began to play more aggressively.

The experienced left-hander had moved comfortably to 41, off 72 balls with six fours, when he edged a back-foot defensive shot off Luis Reece to wicketkeeper Brooke Guest, ending an opening stand of 80 in the 20th over.

Left-arm seamer Reece struck again in his second over when Charlesworth, on 30, looked to play into the leg side and got a leading edge to Wayne Madsen at second slip.

At 85-2, Gloucestershire needed to rebuild, with Price and James Bracey doing so to good effect, adding 43 in 12 overs before Dal bowled the latter for 23.

Price showed his confidence with a reverse sweep for four off Alex Thomson and Miles Hammond got off the mark with an edged boundary to third man off Dal.

By tea, the pair had put together a fourth-wicket stand of 33, taking the total to 161-3

Pat Brown notched his first Derbyshire wicket when Hammond top-edged a short-arm pull to Guest for 21 and at 169-4 the hosts needed stability.

Price supplied it and moved to his fifth Championship half-century of the season, while Van Buuren moved the score on well helping to build a half-century stand in 14 overs.

Van Buuren reached a 68-ball fifty with his second six, lofted high over wide long-on off Thomson, before Price brought up the hundred partnership and soon reached three figures individually, off 155 balls with his 13th four, handsomely struck off Thomson.

Dal ended Van Buuren's enterprising knock by bowling him with less than four overs left in the day and, with the second new ball, had Zafar Gohar caught behind to lift Derbyshire spirits.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.