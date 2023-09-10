Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

South East Stars were 1-2 when Alice Davidson-Richards came to the crease, after only five balls

Alice Davidson-Richards' century helped South East Stars inflict just a second defeat of the season on Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy leaders The Blaze.

Her 101 from 128 balls guided Stars to a 107-run win on the day she was called up to the England squad for the second and third ODIs against Sri Lanka.

Paige Scholfield also scored 56 in Stars' 278 before Blaze made just 171.

Stars move second in the table after Central Sparks lost to Sunrisers and Northern Diamonds beat Western Storm.

Davidson-Richards has not featured for England at all this summer but has gained a recall as Lauren Bell recovers from illness.

She will take excellent form into the games on 12 and 14 September after her third career century, and first in the competition, with 11 fours and a six.

Blaze's only other defeat so far this season was also against Stars back in July, and they slipped to 100-7 in reply at Beckenham.

Captain Kirstie Gordon made 40 to give her side a sliver of hope but they were bowled out with 12 overs remaining.

Stars climb above Sparks in the table after fifties from Amara Carr, Mady Villiers and captain Grace Scrivens led Sunrisers to a four-wicket win over Sparks at Chelmsford.

Abigail Freeborn made 107 for Sparks with eight fours, her first century in the competition, but it was a lone hand as Sunrisers' eight bowlers held them to 227-8.

But Carr made 58, Villiers 56 and Scrivens 51 as the target was chased down with five overs to spare to move Sunrisers up a place to sixth in the table.

Villiers was the quickest of tree Sunrisers players to reach a half-century

Diamonds also improved to fifth place after beating Storm by 31 runs at Taunton, in a game reduced to 43 overs per side by rain.

Lauren Winfield-Hill led the way for the visitors with 83 from 92 balls before Leah Dobson made an unbeaten 68 from 50 as Diamonds made 281-3 after being sent in.

Captain Sophie Luff gave chase with 87 but, despite 61 from wicketkeeper Natasha Wraith and Fran Wilson's run-a-ball 57, Storm finished well short on 250-7.