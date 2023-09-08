Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Andrew Flintoff helped fielding drills with the England players before joining the coaching staff on the balcony during New Zealand's innings

Former England captain Andrew Flintoff has been pictured for the first time since he was injured in an accident while filming Top Gear last year.

Flintoff, 45, was injured in December at the motoring TV show's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.

He was seen with the England team during their one-day international with New Zealand at Cardiff on Friday.

Filming of the 34th series of Top Gear was suspended pending a health and safety review into the incident.

Flintoff was not working with England in a formal capacity but was invited to be around the team.

The former all-rounder, who had visible scars on his face and tape on his nose, wore a bucket hat and dark glasses as he led fielding drills with the England players at Cardiff's Sophia Gardens.

He was then seen sat on the England balcony during the New Zealand innings, with the visitors going on to complete a dominant eight-wicket victory.

Following the accident on 13 December, Flintoff received medical care at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

In March, the BBC apologised to Flintoff for his injuries and said it would continue to support him during his recovery.

Flintoff retired from cricket in 2009 having played 79 Tests, 141 one-day internationals and seven T20s for England.

He played a key role in England's Ashes successes of 2005 and 2009, and was captain between 2006 and 2007.

Flintoff moved into TV presenting after retiring and joined Top Gear as a host in 2019 alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.