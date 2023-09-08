Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Worcestershire can recall Pat Brown from his loan at any stage

Seamer Pat Brown has joined Derbyshire from Worcestershire early, after moving to the Incora County Ground on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 25-year-old had already signed a three-year deal with Derbyshire and was due to join them next season.

Brown, who has earned four T20 international caps for England, is available for Derbyshire's final three County Championship games this term.

"This gives us a chance to see Pat in action," said external-link head coach Mickey Arthur.

"He's an experienced bowler and someone who has played at the highest level, so we're looking forward to seeing what Pat can do for us this month."

Brown could make his Derbyshire debut in their next four-day game against Gloucestershire in Bristol, starting on Sunday.

They are at home against Sussex in their penultimate match before finishing the season at Glamorgan in Cardiff, starting on 26 September.