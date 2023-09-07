Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Samit Patel won six trophies with Nottinghamshire

Former England all-rounder Samit Patel will leave Nottinghamshire after 22 years at the end of the season.

The 38-year-old has made 629 appearances for the county across all formats, scoring almost 21,000 runs and taking more than 700 wickets.

He has won two County Championship titles, one-day trophies and two T20 Blast competitions with the club.

"It has been a privilege and an honour to represent Nottinghamshire," Patel told the club website.

"The club has played a huge role in developing the young nine-year-old I was when I joined the club to become the cricketer I am today."

Patel said he still felt he had "a lot to offer to the game with bat and ball" and was "looking forward to beginning the next chapter".

He made his senior Notts debut as a 16-year-old and has gone on to be acknowledged as a legendary all-rounder at Trent Bridge.

He was instrumental in helping the Outlaws to double white-ball success in 2017, and earned the Professional Cricket Association's Most Valuable Player and the PCA Player of the Year awards for his efforts.

As well as starring for Notts for more than two decades, he shone for Trent Rockets in the Hundred and helped them win the 2022 competition as leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets.

Notts director of cricket Mick Newell said Patel, who made 60 appearances for England across all formats between 2008 and 2015, "always wanted to be the man to get Notts over the line".

"Samit richly deserves the adulation he will get as his time at Notts comes to a close," Newell said.

"That we associate him so closely with the club shows how important he has been in the successes we have achieved over the last two decades, and what a favourite he has become with our members and supporters.

"To have his kind of longevity at one club is no mean feat, and speaks volumes of his passion for the county, and the regard in which he has been held by his coaches and peers across his career here."

Alongside his lengthy Notts career, Patel has featured in numerous T20 competitions globally, playing 390 matches in the format worldwide.