Last updated on .From the section Cricket

T20 World Cup European Qualifier, Desert Springs, Almeria, Spain Netherlands: 134-7 (20 overs): Kalis 68; Abel 2-22, Rainey 2-22 Scotland: 99 all out (19 overs): Abel 25; De Lange 3-18 Netherlands win by 35 runs Scorecard

Netherlands delivered Scotland a blow to their T20 World Cup qualification hopes with a 35-run victory in Spain.

Both sides had won their opening games convincingly on Wednesday.

But Sterre Kalis hit an impressive 68 off 55 balls as the Dutch, who had beaten France by eight wickets, set a target of 134-7.

Scotland were in trouble from the moment opener Ailsa Lister, who made an unbeaten 54 in Wednesday's nine-wicket win over Italy, was out for a duck.

Chloe Abel marked her first outing with the bat at T20 level by hitting 25 as the Scots' lower order threatened a brief recovery.

However, when she was stumped at 98-8, the Dutch quickly took the remaining two wickets.

Teams play each other twice in the European qualifier and, with the top two then progressing to a 10-team Global Qualifier, the Scots and the Dutch remain strong favourites to be there.

Two places are available at the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be hosted by Bangladesh in September and October 2024.

Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce, who was bowled out for 16, pointed out that "we still have another opportunity against them" as they eye topping the table ahead of the Dutch.

Kalis missed Netherlands' opening win over France and captain Heather Siegers was delighted to have her back in the side.

"She batted amazingly," she said. "She showed why we are lucky to have her."