England vs Sri Lanka: Jon Lewis defends decision to rest experienced players after series defeat

By Ffion WynneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments15

England head coach Jon Lewis has defended the decision to rest some experienced players after his side's shock series defeat by Sri Lanka.

Before the series, it was confirmed Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Danni Wyatt would miss some or all white-ball matches.

England lost the T20 leg 2-1, the first time they have ever lost a series to Sri Lanka.

"It was 100% the right decision," Lewis said of the selection.

"We came into the series looking at it as a real opportunity to develop our young players and put them under pressure."

Seamer Mahika Gaur, 17, made her debut in the series, while Bess Heath and Lauren Filer were included in the squad but are yet to feature.

Promising all-rounder Freya Kemp made her return to the side after a stress fracture, Maia Bouchier replaced Dunkley at the top of the order, and Issy Wong featured in the second game having gone without a game during the summer's Ashes.

But none were able to really grab their chance, with Bouchier getting some starts without pressing on, Kemp struggled coming in at six having to rebuild after England had lost their top order, while Wong's issues with her run-up were evident in her one outing.

However, Lewis stood by the selection decisions as a chance to test some of his young talent.

"Taking out some of our senior players comes with an element of risk and when you put the players in those situations, you want to see how they respond," he told BBC Sport after the third T20 at Derby.

"We could have put our more experienced players or more of our experienced players in those situations, but then we won't learn about what's going on underneath our team."

England's batting was the biggest concern in the defeat, having been bowled out for 104 and 116 in the last two games, and struggling in particular against spin.

With England's next challenge coming away to India in December, and the next T20 World Cup taking place in Bangladesh in 2024, Lewis acknowledged that there is plenty of work to be done.

"It's something we are aware of," said Lewis. "We didn't play Ashleigh Gardner well during the Ashes either.

"In the build-up to the India series, we go to Oman and we will be recreating conditions that we might get.

"Before that, some of the girls go off to the Big Bash, and I think I will take five or six of them out to Mumbai to a specialist batting camp. We are going to get out there and work and try and get better."

Despite those big names missing, England's side still contained plenty of experience in captain Heather Knight, opener Wyatt, wicketkeeper Amy Jones and seamer Kate Cross.

Spinners Charlie Dean and Sarah Glenn are also mainstays in England's white-ball sides despite their youth, so the result remains a big disappointment - their first series defeat by a team other than Australia since 2010.

"England will be disappointed. They have to be," said former England spinner Alex Hartley on BBC Two.

"They went into the series as heavy favourites.

"We all said it would take something very special for Sri Lanka to come here and win one game, so to come out and win a series is testament to how they have stayed positive after the first defeat and put England under so much pressure.

"Was there a bit of complacency from England? I'm not sure. They did rest their big guns, but they have got a lot of lessons to learn."

The white-ball series continues with three one-day internationals, starting in Durham on Saturday.

Comments

Join the conversation

15 comments

  • Comment posted by martyn, today at 23:25

    Jon Lewis forgot Tammy beaumont name!!! Seriously that's worse than BBC pundits not mentioning the Sky lady!!
    Tammy Beaumont century's in all formats, 11 in total (more than current other players for England) Only English double test hundred and woman t score century in hundred among other things Jon Lewis that is who she is!!!

  • Comment posted by sideshowbob, today at 23:10

    Some one tell me why Tami Beaumont isn't being mentioned, a century in the hundred a fantastic ashes series what does she have to do to get picked... cone out?

    • Reply posted by martyn, today at 23:20

      martyn replied:
      BBC won't mention 'sky' lady Jon Lewis forgot her name in interview and she is are best batter disgraceful

  • Comment posted by colinnicholson, today at 22:59

    Lewis not much of a cricketer and out of his depth as a coach

  • Comment posted by Stu, today at 22:56

    "It was 100% the right decision," Lewis said of the selection."
    Cobblers, If true then SL must be better than ENG.

    Truth is arrogance and complacency from Lewis and the management team. THey've been given a lesson in how to play T20 by SL who were magnificent and claiming they got it right is treating the paying public for fools.
    Why don't they own their mistakes for once - blindingly obvious.

  • Comment posted by Dari, today at 22:30

    England can't rely on Nat SB and a few senior others, it was right to give others a go. My issue is Lewis picked the wrong 'others'. Issy Wong is SO out of form, it was not fair on her (but she will be back). Seeing what Tammy Beaumont could do batting against a lot of spin (her weakness) would have been useful. I could go on, but not enough characters! England will be back better for the losses

  • Comment posted by ged, today at 22:28

    Totally rubbish it's a England International people are paying good money to watch this. So rest the players who then go and play 5o over cricket in the RHF trophy.

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 23:03

      ET replied:
      Hmmm.
      Not sure it’s good money. The squad was announced well in advance.

  • Comment posted by gibby-bro, today at 22:18

    England poor but Sri Lanka was very good and won easy

  • Comment posted by frewface, today at 22:16

    I’m a big fan of the England Women, but in the last two games they seemed to be very tired, mentally as well as physically. Maybe the Ashes series took its toll. It’s a shame the ODI’s are starting so soon

    • Reply posted by Wingnut, today at 22:25

      Wingnut replied:
      Hardly played that much cricket! Players rested as well so no excuses. Best side won and they will be a strong side in the World Cup.

  • Comment posted by kennyw, today at 22:15

    It’s not fair on the paying fans that teams do not pick their strongest teams

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 23:05

      ET replied:
      But you can buy tickets after the squad has been announced. These games aren’t sell outs.

  • Comment posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 22:14

    Yeah, sure. Turned out well, didn’t it? Maybe they should rest the coach.

