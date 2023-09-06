ECB pledge to treble number of girls teams by 2026

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The ECB is aiming to treble the number of girls cricket teams by 2026

The England and Wales Cricket Board has pledged to treble the number of girls cricket teams by 2026.

The governing body has announced they aim to have 6,000 girls teams and a further 2,000 clubs with girls sections within three years.

To achieve that level of growth and development, the organisation wants to recruit 6,000 volunteers.

The ECB says they aim to make cricket the most inclusive team sport in the UK.

Last month, the ECB announced that England women's match fees for internationals had been increased to equal the men's.

Clare Connor, ECB deputy chief executive, said: "The unprecedented success of the Women's Ashes this summer, both in terms of the England teams' performance and ticket sales, showed us all what is possible.

"The investment we are announcing today alongside our fantastic new partners, Metro Bank, is another commitment to accelerate the rate at which the sport is able to grow at the grassroots level.

"It will provide greater access and more opportunities for young girls to experience cricket, to feel included and valued in cricket, and perhaps one day to follow in the footsteps of this summer's Ashes heroes."