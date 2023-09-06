Last updated on .From the section Cricket

T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, Desert Springs, Almeria, Spain Italy: 88-7 (20 overs): Rathnayake 30; Rainey 2-13 Scotland 89-1 (8.3 overs): Lister 54* Carter 24 Scotland win by nine wickets Scorecard

Ailsa Lister made an unbeaten 54 as Scotland opened the T20 World Cup European Qualifier with a nine-wicket win against Italy.

Chasing down the Italians' 88-7 at a windy Desert Springs in Almeria, Spain, Lister was in no mood to hang about, hitting 10 fours, as the Scots wrapped up victory in the ninth over.

Fellow opener Darcey Carter got to 24, while Hannah Rainey took two wickets.

Methnara Rathnayake top scored for Italy on 30.

Maryam Faisal, Chloe Abel and Niamh Robertson-Jack made debuts in a comfortable win.

Netherlands and France are the other nations competing in Spain, with the teams playing each other twice.

The top two then progress to a 10-team Global Qualifier, with two places available at the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be hosted by Bangladesh between September and October 2024.