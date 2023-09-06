Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal has made 80 ODI and 78 T20 appearances for India but has never played Test cricket

Relegation-threatened Kent have signed India one-day international leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for their final three County Championship games.

Chahal, 33, will play in Kent's remaining two home Championship games with Nottinghamshire and Lancashire, either side of an away trip to Somerset in Division One.

It will be his first experience of county cricket in England.

"This is an exciting challenge playing in English county cricket," he said.

"We're delighted to have secured a spinner of Yuzvendra's quality for the last three Championship matches," said Kent director of cricket Paul Downton.

"With Matt Parkinson not available to us until next year, and Hami Qadri recently injured, he will bring a significant amount of skill and international experience to our squad."

Chahal, who also represented India at chess in his youth, is the second India international to play Championship cricket for Kent this season, following left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh in June and July.

Chahal has taken 87 wickets in 33 first-class appearances, having mostly played white-ball cricket.

He has played for Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and most recently Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League - and has made 80 ODI and 78 T20 international appearances, but has never played Test cricket.

Kent, promoted back to the top flight in 2018, are second bottom of Division One going into their final three games.