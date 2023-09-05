Close menu

England v New Zealand: Tourists romp home to draw series 2-2

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Trent Bridge

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Fourth Vitality T20, Trent Bridge:
England 175-8 (20 overs): Bairstow 73 (41); Santner 3-30
New Zealand 179-4 (17.2 overs): Seifert 48 (32); Ahmed 2-27
New Zealand won by six wickets with 16 balls to spare
Scorecard

England were convincingly beaten by six wickets by New Zealand in the fourth T20 at Trent Bridge as the Black Caps fought back to draw the series 2-2.

The tourists were always ahead of the rate in pursuit of 176 and completed the chase with 16 balls to spare.

Opener Tim Seifert provided a quick start with 48 from 32 balls and Glenn Phillips took on the charge with 42 from 25.

Only 19-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, who dismissed Seifert and Phillips in his 2-27, was able to slow the flow of runs.

England failed to capitalise on their own rapid rapid start provided by Jonny Bairstow's 73 from 41 balls as they fell away and posted only 175-8, having been 63-0 after six overs.

Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone both failed to cut loose in making 26 and Harry Brook missed the chance to further press his case for a World Cup selection U-turn by holing out for four from eight.

With the World Cup a month away, Bairstow added further worry by not taking to the field because of right shoulder pain.

The preparation for England's defence of the 50-over title ramps up when the sides meet in the first of four one-day internationals in Cardiff on Friday.

Bowlers unable to stop New Zealand's charge

England started this four-match series with two dominant victories. The Black Caps' wins in the final two matches have been equally as one-sided.

England's score felt below par on a small ground and so it proved.

New Zealand spinners Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi changed the momentum with 3-30 and 2-21 but, in contrast, Adil Rashid was hit for two fours and a six by Seifert in his first five balls.

Ahmed bowled well - he had Seifert caught and bowled and Phillips taken in the leg-side deep - but New Zealand managed a short boundary better and England's seamers, plus Rashid and Moeen Ali, went the distance.

Bairstow's injury, which he played down afterwards, meant captain Jos Buttler, who had originally rested himself, took to the field with the gloves.

He will hope for more consistency in the ODI series with Joe Root and Ben Stokes among those set to return.

Brook misses chance to impress

When Bairstow peppered the leg side and struck five fours and six sixes, England looked on course for 200.

Instead, the spinners stemmed the flow before the seamers came back with far more control.

Will Jacks missed another chance to impress as opener when nicking behind off Sodhi for 15 in the seventh over. Bairstow then hit Santner to long-on in the 12th.

That meant Brook joined Malan in the middle, but the righter-hander struggled for eight balls before he skied a catch off Sodhi to deep square leg.

Given he is not in the ODI squad, it could be Brook's last chance to impress before the World Cup while it also gave Malan, one of those at risk if he is recalled, the opportunity to cement his case.

Malan, though, could not find top gear, despite hitting four fours. He was caught taking on the leg-side boundary, as was Moeen Ali and Sam Curran for one and five respectively.

Livingstone swung hard but only hit two boundaries at the end. New Zealand only conceded 38 from the final five overs with two boundaries - Tim Southee and Matt Henry particularly impressive.

Comments

Join the conversation

245 comments

  • Comment posted by SheikhMohammed, today at 21:10

    Series deciding game and the captain and best batsman just doesn't bother playing. What does that say about the importance and relevance of bilateral international one day cricket series? Imagine Stokes just not play a deciding Ashes match to give others a go! Is this the future of cricket where none of it really matters outside of world cups and it's all just a bit of fun?

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:10

      Shakespeare replied:
      I don't mind that England have lost a couple of games by changing things up and trying out a few new players / tactics. We are a year away from the next T20 world cup so they have plenty of time to work out their best XI before the next proper white ball tournament.

  • Comment posted by mike james, today at 21:09

    How Liam Dawson can’t get into this team is beyond belief . He performs well match after match. Livingstone and Ali will score the odd quick 25 and then get out .

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:14

      Shakespeare replied:
      It all started going pearshaped when Malan scratched around for 20 odd at barely over a run a ball.

      He should be dropped from the T20 team and stick to ODI cricket with the other second rate players and leave T20 to Brook and co.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 21:21

    What is the point of Malan in the team? He scratches around, hopelessly out of form, and uses up a lot of deliveries. That just puts extra pressure on the other batsmen.

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:26

      Shakespeare replied:
      Agreed. He should stick to ODI cricket and let the good players concentrate on T20.

  • Comment posted by stoneman, today at 21:17

    Every time Livingstone comes to the wicket the commentators describe him as “ destructive “. The only thing destructed is the stumps behind him. Time to bin him and Malan.

    • Reply posted by Eye_Said, today at 21:34

      Eye_Said replied:
      Livy is off form, that's for sure. If he can regain it then he's a world-class player. But that's an 'if'.

  • Comment posted by John Jones, today at 21:19

    If you think that was bad from the current World T20 champions you wait until most of the top white ball players in England are playing The Hundred instead, the only cricketers from a major country focusing on the weird arithmetic of a new-fangled format no-one else plays. The ECB, incredibly, seem bent on killing top-level 20-over cricket in England. Go figure.

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:22

      Shakespeare replied:
      It not the ECN it's the protectionist County boards who insisted on keeping the Blast as opposed to having an English T20 franchise league like the IPL or Big Bash. They forced the ECBs hand into creating a new contrived format to protect their own cash cow.

  • Comment posted by candygloss18, today at 21:15

    Drop Malan from the ODI squad, replace with Brook and have a serious think about Livingstone's inclusion.

    • Reply posted by mike james, today at 21:17

      mike james replied:
      They won’t do either of these things , I’d bring in Dawson and Brook but they won’t

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 21:07

    Livingstone has come in for criticism justifiable so but is it time for Ali to be dropped. He barely bowls anymore, wouldn’t have bowled those last 2 today if the chase was close, and 3 out of 4 at bats he gets out for single digits. He’s been a great player for us but what does he bring to the side these days other than being buttlers mate

    • Reply posted by wn87, today at 21:10

      wn87 replied:
      It's the right time for him to retire from international cricket after the World Cup.

  • Comment posted by the don, today at 21:15

    Outside of Bairstow a very disappointing and weak batting performance there area several players that are not international T20

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:30

      Shakespeare replied:
      Bairstow is a superstar; just think there were a load of dinosaurs on here a month or two ago advocating that he was dropped from the Test team. Pathetic!

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 21:17

    Yes, fine comeback from Kiwis with a comfortable win against a disappointing England. Buttler not playing sent the wrong message about the game and the crowd are entitled to some money back. Good from YJB and Rehan who probably should have played Ashes. Malan, Livingston, Ali - big questions about their lack of contribution.

    • Reply posted by mrnoneofyourbusiness, today at 21:46

      mrnoneofyourbusiness replied:
      England are about to play four ODIs against NZ in preparation for the WC, so resting Buttler made perfect sense.

  • Comment posted by The crux of the biscuit, today at 21:09

    Questions for England after being outclassed for the second time in two days. The big question, what does Moeen Ali do for a living?

    • Reply posted by mike james, today at 21:11

      mike james replied:
      The answer is he’s a mate of Butler

  • Comment posted by Roy Simmons, today at 21:15

    In one day cricket over the years we, England, have never found beating the Black Caps very easy. Draw 2-2 is fair.

  • Comment posted by The crux of the biscuit, today at 21:14

    England are scared to get rid of the hapless Ali in case it upsets Rashid, there's a way round that though, get rid of both, both well past it.

    • Reply posted by mike james, today at 21:16

      mike james replied:
      At last least Rashid has been great in one day cricket but Ali hasn’t been so poor recently and not much better before that

  • Comment posted by Vikram, today at 21:06

    2-2 at home to NZ..Brook not going to india..looking good.

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:09

      Shakespeare replied:
      He'll be going to India in February for a Test series and in April to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad; two Tours / Tournaments that actually matter. He can give the second rate tournament this autumn a miss.

  • Comment posted by hitchy, today at 21:37

    I don’t care how good Malan is, a score every 10 matches and slow starts is just putting pressure on the team. Livingstone needs to learn that not every ball goes for 6, gets totally out of shape.

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:49

      Shakespeare replied:
      Malan needs to be dropped.

      Yes he might have a decent average in T20Is but a score of 50 at a run a ball might make your stats look good but it'll lose a lot of games of cricket because scoring that slowly heaps the pressure on the other batters.

      Some players like Malan and Boycott don't care and just seem to be in it for the stat line.

  • Comment posted by Sachinisgod, today at 21:12

    I thought we were going to win easy today? That's what all my fellow English were saying on Sunday in the comments! Arrogant as usual whilst everyone else loves us losing

    • Reply posted by mike james, today at 21:14

      mike james replied:
      Arrogant just like some of the players and selectors

  • Comment posted by malcolm, today at 21:30

    The Public pay good money to watch these games and are entitled to see England play their best X1 and not a rotating X1. England should pick their best players, and those players in top form. There is no place for players out of form. You are either good enough to make the first X1 or you are not. Simple!

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:33

      Shakespeare replied:
      Same for Man Utd and Arsenal - they should give all the fans their money back if they rest any of their top players or bring in any of their younger players to build experience.

  • Comment posted by WINECB, today at 21:18

    Time up Malan,mo Ali,livingstone and jacks at t20 game
    Same with Jason Roy in the 50 over game.

    • Reply posted by david, today at 21:40

      david replied:
      Ahaha jacks is still a young man and barely played but sure time is up… Malan is 6th in the world t20 batting rankings…. Livingstone going through a rough patch yes but still bags of talent

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 21:18

    Some right brutal hitting from both sides

    Tonite it was NZ, another it will be England

    T20 is all a bit of a lottery but suppose it gets paying customers thru the gates.

    What the ECB want I suppose.

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 21:07

    Change of selection policy is required. In all white ball cricket. Well done NZ.

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:19

      Shakespeare replied:
      The top players should be in the T20 squad with 50 over ODIs kept for developing young players.

      The fact remains that 50 over cricket just isn't as prestigious at T20I. Quentin de Kok has just become the latest legend of the game to retire from ODIs in order to prolong his T20 career. At 30 he should have at least another 5 good years ahead of him.

  • Comment posted by sc5252, today at 22:05

    Jack, Malan and Livingstone were poor. Jack couldn't hit it, Malan missed every reverse sweep ( to a field set for the reverse sweep!) and Livingston didn't seem to care either when batting or fielding.
    And our best batsman....well he decided not to bat... At £70 a ticket, it was very poor value for money.

