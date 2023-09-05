Close menu

England v New Zealand: Tourists romp home to draw series 2-2

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments51

Fourth Vitality T20, Trent Bridge:
England 175-8 (20 overs): Bairstow 73 (41); Santner 3-30
New Zealand 179-4 (17.2 overs): Seifert 48 (32); Ahmed 2-27
New Zealand won by six wickets with 16 balls to spare
Scorecard

England were convincingly beaten by six wickets by New Zealand in the fourth T20 at Trent Bridge as the Black Caps fought back to draw the series 2-2.

The tourists were always ahead of the rate in pursuit of 176 and completed the chase with 16 balls to spare.

Opener Tim Seifert provided a quick start with 48 from 32 balls and Glenn Phillips took on the charge with 42 from 25.

Only 19-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, who dismissed Seifert and Phillips in his 2-27, was able to slow the flow of runs.

England failed to capitalise on their own rapid rapid start provided by Jonny Bairstow's 73 from 41 balls as they fell away and posted only 175-8, having been 63-0 after six overs.

Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone both failed to cut loose in making 26 and Harry Brook missed the chance to further press his case for a World Cup U-turn by holing out for four from eight.

With the World Cup a month away, Bairstow added further worry by not taking to the field because of right shoulder pain.

The preparation for England's defence of the 50-over title ramps up when the sides meet in the first of four one-day internationals in Cardiff on Friday.

Bowlers unable to stop New Zealand's charge

England started this four-match series with two dominant victories. The Black Caps' wins in the final two matches have been equally as one-sided.

England's score felt below par on a small ground and so it proved.

New Zealand spinners Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner changed the momentum with 3-30 and 2-21 but, in contrast, Adil Rashid was hit for two fours and a six by Seifert in his first five balls.

Ahmed bowled well - he had Seifert caught and bowled and Phillips taken in the leg-side deep - but New Zealand managed a short boundary better and England's seamers, plus Rashid and Moeen Ali, went the distance.

Bairstow's injury meant captain Jos Buttler, who had originally rested himself, took to the field with the gloves.

He will hope for more consistency in the ODI series with Joe Root and Ben Stokes among those set to return.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

52 comments

  • Comment posted by WINECB, today at 21:24

    Team England.Easier to stay inboard squad then break in.
    This is not the hundred pension fund month.
    Brook needs to learn you cannot muscle every ball for six.
    Mo Ali is stealing a living from cricket.
    All hype with livingstone.
    Simon Douell sum his batting up correctly on commentary.
    Malan uses up to many deliveries getting a start.

  • Comment posted by Sachinisgod, today at 21:22

    I think the main problem is we have too many English players in the team. We need to go and buy some South Africans, Irish, West indians etc like the past for us to win

  • Comment posted by david, today at 21:21

    What is the point of Malan in the team? He scratches around, hopelessly out of form, and uses up a lot of deliveries. That just puts extra pressure on the other batsmen.

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 21:20

    Well played the kiwis!

    Didn't watch it but clearly got the better of England towards the end of the series - after, it must be said, being pretty anonymous on Friday!

  • Comment posted by John Jones, today at 21:19

    If you think that was bad from the current World T20 champions you wait until most of the top white ball players in England are playing The Hundred instead, the only cricketers from a major country focusing on the weird arithmetic of a new-fangled format no-one else plays. The ECB, incredibly, seem bent on killing top-level 20-over cricket in England. Go figure.

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:22

      Shakespeare replied:
      It not the ECN it's the protectionist County boards who insisted on keeping the Blast as opposed to having an English T20 franchise league like the IPL or Big Bash. They forced the ECBs hand into creating a new contrived format to protect their own cash cow.

  • Comment posted by WINECB, today at 21:18

    Time up Malan,mo Ali,livingstone and jacks at t20 game
    Same with Jason Roy in the 50 over game.

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 21:18

    Some right brutal hitting from both sides

    Tonite it was NZ, another it will be England

    T20 is all a bit of a lottery but suppose it gets paying customers thru the gates.

    What the ECB want I suppose.

  • Comment posted by stoneman, today at 21:17

    Every time Livingstone comes to the wicket the commentators describe him as “ destructive “. The only thing destructed is the stumps behind him. Time to bin him and Malan.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 21:17

    Yes, fine comeback from Kiwis with a comfortable win against a disappointing England. Buttler not playing sent the wrong message about the game and the crowd are entitled to some money back. Good from YJB and Rehan who probably should have played Ashes. Malan, Livingston, Ali - big questions about their lack of contribution.

  • Comment posted by gg, today at 21:17

    Well,well,well that’s a wake up call considering the series was in the bag apparently.

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:20

      Shakespeare replied:
      It's no biggie losing a couple of games by changing things up and trying out a few new players / tactics.

      We are a year away from the next T20 world cup so they have plenty of time to work out their best XI before the next relevant white ball tournament.

  • Comment posted by Northern Lights, today at 21:15

    Oh goodie

  • Comment posted by Roy Simmons, today at 21:15

    In one day cricket over the years we, England, have never found beating the Black Caps very easy. Draw 2-2 is fair.

  • Comment posted by the don, today at 21:15

    Outside of Bairstow a very disappointing and weak batting performance there area several players that are not international T20

  • Comment posted by candygloss18, today at 21:15

    Drop Malan from the ODI squad, replace with Brook and have a serious think about Livingstone's inclusion.

    • Reply posted by mike james, today at 21:17

      mike james replied:
      They won’t do either of these things , I’d bring in Dawson and Brook but they won’t

  • Comment posted by The crux of the biscuit, today at 21:14

    England are scared to get rid of the hapless Ali in case it upsets Rashid, there's a way round that though, get rid of both, both well past it.

    • Reply posted by mike james, today at 21:16

      mike james replied:
      At last least Rashid has been great in one day cricket but Ali hasn’t been so poor recently and not much better before that

  • Comment posted by Call me Dave, today at 21:13

    Pointless..And England's first match in world cup...NZ..but in India,so this series is just dumb

  • Comment posted by Sachinisgod, today at 21:12

    I thought we were going to win easy today? That's what all my fellow English were saying on Sunday in the comments! Arrogant as usual whilst everyone else loves us losing

    • Reply posted by mike james, today at 21:14

      mike james replied:
      Arrogant just like some of the players and selectors

  • Comment posted by User0696170532, today at 21:11

    Oh dear. The Kiwis obviously hadn't read the script....

  • Comment posted by SheikhMohammed, today at 21:10

    Series deciding game and the captain and best batsman just doesn't bother playing. What does that say about the importance and relevance of bilateral international one day cricket series? Imagine Stokes just not play a deciding Ashes match to give others a go! Is this the future of cricket where none of it really matters outside of world cups and it's all just a bit of fun?

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:10

      Shakespeare replied:
      I don't mind that England have lost a couple of games by changing things up and trying out a few new players / tactics. We are a year away from the next T20 world cup so they have plenty of time to work out their best XI before the next proper white ball tournament.

  • Comment posted by mike james, today at 21:09

    How Liam Dawson can’t get into this team is beyond belief . He performs well match after match. Livingstone and Ali will score the odd quick 25 and then get out .

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:14

      Shakespeare replied:
      It all started going pearshaped when Malan scratched around for 20 odd at barely over a run a ball.

      He should be dropped from the T20 team and stick to ODI cricket with the other second rate players and leave T20 to Brook and co.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport