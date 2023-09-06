Close menu

County Championship: Luke Wells stars as Lancs beat Northants by an innings

Last updated on .From the section Counties

Lancs leggie Luke Wells more than doubled his season's haul, having only previously taken four wickets
LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day four)
Northamptonshire 232: Whiteman 79 & 211-5: Whiteman 54; Wells 5-25
Lancashire 524: Bohannon 175, Balderson 115, Bailey 77; White 4-99
Lancashire (22 pts) beat Northamptonshire (2 pts) by an innings & 26 runs
Match scorecard

Lancashire climbed to fourth in the Division One table as they beat struggling Northamptonshire by an innings and 26 runs to complete only their third County Championship win of the season.

Occasional leg-spinner Luke Wells took a career-best 5-25 as he ripped through Northamptonshire's lower order to consign the hosts to their fifth innings defeat of the summer and their fourth on home soil.

After resuming on 211-5, still needing another 81 to make Lancashire bat again, Lewis McManus (24) and Saif Zaib (45) added a further 11 to extend their overnight partnership to 56.

But then the last five wickets went down for 45 runs inside 11 overs as Lancashire got the job done inside an hour.

After chipping Tom Hartley over midwicket for four, McManus went first when he turned Wells to George Bell at short leg who took an excellent catch.

Northamptonshire then started to implode as Zaib chased a wide one, caught behind by Phil Salt.

Wells soon had a third thanks to a stunning left-handed catch off his own bowling to remove Tom Taylor before Jack White then slashed him to Keaton Jennings at slip.

Ben Sanderson was determined to go down fighting, smashing two fours and thumping Hartley over the Family Stand at long-on for six before he became Wells' fifth wicket, caught at mid-off.

Northamptonshire, now 20 points behind ninth-placed Kent, have three games left to secure their safety.

They visit out-of-form Warwickshire on Sunday before facing leaders Surrey at The Oval, then host second-placed Essex in their final game.

Lancashire, chasing a second successive top three finish, have the next two of their final three games at home, against Middlesex and Notts, before finishing the season against Kent at Canterbury.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.

Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • Comment posted by John Jones, today at 12:30

    Feel sorry for Bohannon. Another big century here and a first-class average over 45. He'll be looking at the duds who've been given England chances in the past decade with far inferior records often down in the mid-30s and wondering what more he can do. One answer presumably is to move to a county with a proven record of getting their players picked for England.

  • Comment posted by Sherrif173354, today at 12:18

    Northants lose to Lancs by an innings... Who hasn't beaten Northants by an Innings. They need a total clear out, from top to bottom.

    • Reply posted by Head of the table, today at 12:21

      Head of the table replied:
      Absolutely correct. This is a shambles. The poor descions made this season go on and on. Sadler lost control of it all

  • Comment posted by Billyboy, today at 12:15

    In our local paper's website (Northampton Chronicle & Echo), our esteemed bowling coach, Chris Liddle, insisted that "we are still in the game". We lasted for a further 50 minutes this morning ! No wonder that we are in the mess that we are in. Time to get rid of these numpties now.

  • Comment posted by archimedesprinciple, today at 12:09

    High Fives to Luke!!

  • Comment posted by John Traynor, today at 12:08

    Top class from Lancs. Kept pressure on Northants throughout the game. Changes for next game: Luke Wood replacing injured Blatherwick, Morley in for Hartley and, possibly, a debut for Harry Singh in for Bell.

  • Comment posted by Zippy, today at 12:06

    Nice to see Wells do well with the ball having come in for some criticism of late.

  • Comment posted by Daniel Simon, today at 12:04

    Excellent win for Lancs. Good all round performance

