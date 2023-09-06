Last updated on .From the section Counties

Lancashire leg-spinner Luke Wells more than doubled his season's haul, having only previously taken four wickets

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day four) Northamptonshire 232: Whiteman 79 & 211-5: Whiteman 54; Wells 5-25 Lancashire 524: Bohannon 175, Balderson 115, Bailey 77; White 4-99 Lancashire (22 pts) beat Northamptonshire (2 pts) by an innings & 26 runs Match scorecard

Lancashire climbed to fourth in the Division One table as they beat struggling Northamptonshire by an innings and 26 runs to complete only their third County Championship win of the season.

Occasional leg-spinner Luke Wells took a career-best 5-25 as he ripped through Northamptonshire's lower order to consign the hosts to their fifth innings defeat of the summer and their fourth on home soil.

After resuming on 211-5, still needing another 81 to make Lancashire bat again, Lewis McManus (24) and Saif Zaib (45) added a further 11 to extend their overnight partnership to 56.

But then the last five wickets went down for 45 runs inside 11 overs as Lancashire got the job done inside an hour.

After chipping Tom Hartley over midwicket for four, McManus went first when he turned Wells to George Bell at short leg who took an excellent catch.

Northamptonshire then started to implode as Zaib chased a wide one, caught behind by Phil Salt.

Wells soon had a third thanks to a stunning left-handed catch off his own bowling to remove Tom Taylor before Jack White then slashed him to Keaton Jennings at slip.

Ben Sanderson was determined to go down fighting, smashing two fours and thumping Hartley over the Family Stand at long-on for six before he became Wells' fifth wicket, caught at mid-off.

Northamptonshire, now 20 points behind ninth-placed Kent, have three games left to secure their safety.

They visit out-of-form Warwickshire on Sunday before facing leaders Surrey at The Oval, then host second-placed Essex in their final game.

Lancashire, chasing a second successive top three finish, have the next two of their final three games at home, against Middlesex and Notts, before finishing the season against Kent at Canterbury.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.