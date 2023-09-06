Close menu

County Championship: Harmer takes another five-for as Essex beat Middlesex

Essex spinner Simon Harmer in full flight
Essex spinner Simon Harmer is now in reach of taking his first-class wicket haul to 900 before the end of the season
LV= County Championship Division One, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day three)
Essex 304& 319-7 dec: A Cook 84, Critchley 65, Westley 47; Robson 2-36, De Caires 2-84
Middlesex 179& 147: Simpson 32; Harmer 5-43, Yadav 3-32, Critchley 2-17
Essex (21 pts) beat Middlesex (3 pts) by 297 runs
Simon Harmer once again played the lead role as Essex took the extra half hour to claim a three-day 297-run win over Middlesex.

Essex's prolific South African spinner claimed the 56th five-for of his career to help his side move back within 18 points of leaders Surrey.

Both have two games left against the same opposition, third-placed Hampshire and bottom club Northamptonshire.

Essex host Hampshire at Chelmsford in their penultimate game, starting on Tuesday 19 September, when Surrey host Northants at The Oval.

Then, a week later, Hants host Surrey, when Essex go to Northampton.

More to follow.

6 comments

  • Comment posted by Jumbo Newark , today at 18:59

    Really enjoyed my day at Chelmsford. Well done lads

  • Comment posted by Lordhelpus, today at 18:59

    A great win for Essex with some really excellent catches taken again today too, especially the final one by Rossington for the 10th Kent wicket. Well done the whole team!

  • Comment posted by hazard warning, today at 18:56

    Middlesex crumble. Shock horror.lower tier for the once Kings of cricket. Surrey,Essex to continue dominating for now.

  • Comment posted by lounge TV, today at 18:52

    Well done guys, keep chasing Surrey 😃

  • Comment posted by wheresmyheadat, today at 18:51

    Dramatic?

    • Reply posted by Short Leg, today at 18:58

      Short Leg replied:
      Yeah ... all done in three days. The tension

