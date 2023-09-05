Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Quinton de Kock made his international debut in 2013 and went on to captain South Africa in all three formats

South Africa batter Quinton de Kock will retire from one-day international cricket after the upcoming World Cup in India.

Former Proteas captain De Kock, 30, will continue to play T20 internationals.

The announcement came shortly after South Africa named their 15-player World Cup squad, to be led by batter Temba Bavuma.

South Africa play their World Cup opener against Sri Lanka on 7 October.

"Quinton de Kock has been a really good servant to South African cricket," said South Africa's director of cricket Enock Nkwe.

"He set the benchmark with his attacking batting style and was a key member of the squad for a number of years."

The wicketkeeper-batter has played 140 ODIs, scoring 5,966 runs at an average of 44.85.

He retired from Test cricket in 2021 to spend more time with his family, having played 54 Tests.

De Kock was recently rested for South Africa's T20 series against Australia, which they lost 3-0, but is expected to feature in the ODI leg which starts on Thursday.

He has been signed by Melbourne Renegades in Australia's Big Bash League, which clashes with South Africa's home white-ball series against India.

The World Cup starts on 5 October with the final taking place on 19 November.

South Africa squad for World Cup: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.