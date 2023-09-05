Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Sophie Ecclestone had previously played for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone faces a spell on the sidelines following an operation on her shoulder.

The 24-year-old was hurt in the warm-up for Manchester Originals' final match of The Hundred last month and taken to hospital.

She was subsequently ruled out of the Big Bash League in Australia.

Ecclestone had already been rested for the ongoing series against Sri Lanka, but England hope she will be fit for a planned tour to India in December.

England play their third and final T20 international against Sri Lanka in Derby on Wednesday, before three one-day matches in a series concluding on 14 September.

Ecclestone, the number-one ranked bowler in one-day and T20 internationals, took 10 wickets in the Test against Australia in June, followed by 10 wickets across both white-ball formats as the Ashes series was drawn.

She captained the Originals in The Hundred and also took seven wickets in their campaign as they missed out on qualifying for the knockouts.

Meanwhile, Lauren Bell has been ruled out of the remainder of the Sri Lanka series as she continues her recovery from illness.