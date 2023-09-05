Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Simon Cook will replace the retiring Paul Downton as Kent director of cricket

Kent have named bowling coach Simon Cook as their new director of cricket.

He will replace Paul Downton, who retires from the role at the end of this month.

Cook, who played for Kent between 2005 and 2012, has been the club's bowling coach since 2019 and was interim head coach for their successful 2022 One-Day Cup campaign.

Kent are currently ninth in Division One of the County Championship with three matches left.

Cook made over 200 appearances for the club across all formats, winning two trophies.

Now 46, Cook was head coach of Hong Kong before returning to Canterbury to his role of bowling coach.

He led the team to victory in the One-Day Cup last year when standing in for head coach Matt Walker and performed the same role this season.

"Simon provided a compelling and clear vision of how he wants the club to move forward from the pathway to the first XI, allied to a very strong view of the brand of cricket that he wants the club to play," Kent's cricket chair Simon Philip told the club's website external-link .

"His existing knowledge as player and coach will prove invaluable in delivering his vision."