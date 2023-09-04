Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Shubman Gill (centre) and Rohi Sharma (right) both hit unbeaten half-centuries

Asia Cup Group A, Pallekele Nepal 230 (48.2 overs): Sheikh 58 (97); Jadeja 3-40 India 147-0 (20.1 overs): Rohit 74* (59), Gill 67* (62) India win by 10 wickets (DLS) Scorecard . Tables

India beat Nepal by 10 wickets in a rain-shortened match in Pallekele, Sri Lanka to reach the Asia Cup Super Four.

Nepal were dismissed for 230 off 48.2 overs before rain delayed the start of India's chase in the Group A game.

They were set a revised target of 145 off 23 overs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method and cruised to victory with 17 balls to spare.

Captain Rohit Sharma struck 74 not out off 59 balls, with Shubman Gill hitting an unbeaten 67 off 62.

India join Pakistan and Bangladesh in qualifying for the Super Four group stage of the 50-over tournament, which sees each team face each other once and the top two sides moving into the final on 17 September.

Sri Lanka will also qualify if they avoid a heavy defeat by Afghanistan in Lahore, Pakistan on Tuesday.

India are set to face Pakistan in Sri Lankan capital Colombo on 10 September, after rain meant there was no result in their Group A game on Saturday.

Since 2013, Pakistan and India have only played each other in ICC global tournaments, or in Asia Cup matches at neutral venues, because of political tensions.