Leicestershire duo Lewis Hill (left) and Colin Ackermann both hit half-centuries to help beat Gloucestershire

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day three) Gloucestershire 159: Dent 51; Scriven 4-30, Wright 3-30 & 212: Hammond 46, Akhter 41*; Mulder 4-61, Scriven 3-43 Leicestershire 204: Patel 73; Akhter 4-46, L Charlesworth 3-54 & 168-2: Ackermann 93*, Hill 62*; Shaw 2-24 Leicestershire (19 pts) beat Gloucestershire (3 pts) by eight wickets Match scorecard

Leicestershire kept themselves in the hunt for promotion from Division Two as they closed out a three-day win over Gloucestershire by mid-afternoon.

Colin Ackermann (93) and skipper Lewis Hill (62) shared an unbroken stand of 161 to secure an impressive eight-wicket margin - and hand the visitors their fifth defeat in seven games.

Leicestershire have not played Division One cricket since 2003 and realistically the odds are against them returning to the top flight in 2024, especially if Worcestershire consolidate their grip on second place by completing a win over Glamorgan at New Road.

But the Foxes have a game in hand away to Sussex next week.

If they can secure a fourth win of the season it would set up an intriguing finale in which Leicestershire and Worcestershire both have to face Yorkshire and Durham in their last two fixtures.

Gloucestershire, relegated from Division One last season, are still looking for a first win, having been bowled out here for 159 and 212 in conditions that, for the first two days at least, favoured the bowlers.

It left Leicestershire needing 168 to win, a target they secured inside 42 overs.

At the start of the day, Leicestershire needed 10 overs to prise out the two remaining Gloucestershire wickets.

Spinners Ackermann and Louis Kimber addressed the matter of their side's sedate over-rate, which had stood at -2 overnight.

Once the dial had been sufficiently moved, Wiaan Mulder bowled Dom Goodman, who chopped on, with his sixth ball and had Luke Charlesworth leg before with his 16th, but 41 from Zaman Akhter was his highest score in 12 first-class innings to date.

Gloucestershire then removed both Leicestershire openers in the first five overs, both caught behind off Josh Shaw, who tempted Rishi Patel to nibble at one outside off stump before Sol Budinger slashed at a much wider ball.

But Hill and Ackermann avoided further mishaps in the 15 overs left before lunch.

Ackermann took back-to-back boundaries off Josh Shaw to reach their century partnership, then Hill completed his seventh half-century of the season, quickly followed by Ackermann's.

Ackermann then took on the lead role, with cuts and late cuts providing the biggest proportion of his 14 boundaries and a six over long-on off off-spinner Ollie Price.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.