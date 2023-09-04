Last updated on .From the section Counties

Wayne Madsen has 36 first-class centuries - but fell just short of his 37th

LV= County Championship Division Two, Scarborough (day two) Yorkshire 297 & 179-2: Bean 64, Lyth 43, Masood 41* Derbyshire 247: Madsen 93, Wagstaff 52; Thompson 3-48, Fisher 3-54 Yorkshire 4 pts, Derbyshire 3 pts Match scorecard

Wayne Madsen narrowly missed out on a century in his 200th first-class appearance for Derbyshire as Yorkshire seized control of the County Championship match on day two at Scarborough.

Madsen, 39, impressed with 93 off 140 balls in Derbyshire's 247 all out as they replied to 297 by the home side.

Opener Mitch Wagstaff also posted 52 - his maiden fifty in only his seventh first-team fixture.

But Madsen was one of seven afternoon wickets to fall as his side slipped from significant health at 173-3 to concede a lead of 50.

Seamers Matthew Fisher and Jordan Thompson both claimed three wickets apiece for Yorkshire, who later added to that lead with 179-2 from 38 second-innings overs.

Openers Fin Bean and Adam Lyth shared 100 inside 21 overs, their sixth successive Championship stand above 50 - Bean top-scored with 64 before being run out backing up.

While Thompson's 3-48 from 20.1 overs ensured he finished with the pick of the home figures, Fisher was excellent during the afternoon.

He put the skids under Derbyshire on a pitch lacking pace in a fiery five-over spell yielding two wickets.

He bowled both Matt Lamb and Anuj Dal, beating them for pace with deliveries which kept low. Lamb's off-stump went cartwheeling as the score fell to 193-6.

Winding back to the start of the day, which Derbyshire started on 47-1, Thompson had Brooke Guest caught behind in the opening over.

Wagstaff reached his fifty off 99 balls. but the left-hander was then the second morning wicket to fall when ruffled by a Fisher short ball which he miscued to square-leg, leaving the score at 103-3.

Derbyshire then pressed ahead with a 70-run stand either side of lunch between Madsen and captain Leus du Plooy, who made 30.

Madsen had reached his fifty off 67 balls before lunch, including a six over long-on against Ben Coad - and he looked extremely fluent early in his landmark appearance for Derbyshire.

With him and Du Plooy settled after lunch, Derbyshire looked well set for a first-innings lead. However, the course of the fixture was about to change.

Thompson, who thought he had Du Plooy caught behind on 20, removed him caught at first slip on 30 and then came Fisher's double strike before Matthew Revis bowled Alex Thomson.

When Madsen edged another seamer, George Hill, into the gully seven short of three figures, Derbyshire were 209-8 in the 68th over.

Zak Chappell and Sam Conners meatily struck some useful lower-order runs - 20 and 15 respectively - before falling caught off Revis and Thompson respectively.

Bean and Lyth, who made 43, then further rubber-stamped Yorkshire's excellent day with a dominant evening alliance.

They looked in little trouble, though Lyth was caught at slip looking to attack off-spinner Thomson, who then deflected a James Wharton drive onto the non-striker's stumps to run Bean out.

Wharton and captain Shan Masood - 29 and 41 - then shared an unbroken half-century partnership through to close.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.

