England v Sri Lanka: Visitors take historic win in second T20 to level series

By Ffion WynneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments67

Second T20, Chelmsford
England 104 (18 overs): Dean 34 (26); Priyadharshani 2-16
Sri Lanka 110-2 (13.2 overs): Athapaththu 55 (31); Gibson 1-9
Sri Lanka won by eight wickets; series level at 1-1
England slumped to their first defeat by Sri Lanka in T20 internationals as the visitors levelled the series with an eight-wicket win at Chelmsford.

England collapsed to 104 all out off 18 overs with Sri Lanka's superb spinners taking eight of the 10 wickets.

Charlie Dean's 34 was the only score of more than 20 in England's innings.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu then hit an entertaining 55 from 31 balls as her side reached their target with 40 balls to spare.

Athapaththu was dismissed by Alice Capsey with 26 runs still required but Harshitha Madavi and Vishmi Gunaratne calmly completed the chase.

Sri Lanka were understandably jubilant in celebration, Harshitha raising her arms aloft as she sealed the winning runs with a six off Kate Cross.

England opener Danni Wyatt was bowled in the first over to spark a dismal collapse that saw England stutter to 51-6 at the halfway mark, a stark contrast to the 186-4 that they posted in the first T20 at Hove on Thursday.

The series decider takes place at Derby on Wednesday.

Poor England outplayed in all departments

England made the decision to rest key players for this series after a hectic Ashes summer, with Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone, who has since dislocated her shoulder, rested.

But a relatively inexperienced England side were still heavy favourites to win all three T20s against Sri Lanka, who are significantly behind the hosts in professionalism, finances and depth of talent.

The joy on the Sri Lankans' faces as they celebrated on the outfield showed exactly how much this historic victory means.

They produced an admirable performance, led by an astonishing fightback with the ball from the thrashing in the series opener, using their main strength in spin bowling.

England's batters had no answers, with Amy Jones getting trapped on the crease and Capsey, Knight and Maia Bouchier all gifting catches with loose shots - Athapaththu's sharp turner to bowl Wyatt the only wicket to not feature batter error.

Athapaththu has been Sri Lanka's star for years, their only batter with franchise experience, but she seems to relish the pressure of leading from the front.

England boast a bowling attack that could defend 104, but she smashed 20 runs from the third over of the chase off Cross, and continued to attack with swagger to ensure the fine bowling performance was not wasted.

Questions surround Wong's selection

England opted to replace 17-year-old Mahika Gaur, who impressed on debut on Thursday, with fellow quick Issy Wong, who burst on to the scene in 2022 as one of the country's brightest young talents before a dip in form this summer.

Wong did not feature at all in the Ashes and continued to struggle in domestic cricket, finding herself dropped from Birmingham Phoenix's side in The Hundred because of issues with her run-up.

To use international cricket as a way for a bowler to find form again seemed like a risky move - even against weaker opposition, it is a game in front of a bigger crowd, a bigger TV audience, and with more pressure.

And it did not help Wong, who bowled three front foot no-balls in her first over and was hit for three consecutive fours in her second as Sri Lanka charged to victory.

She was not the only bowler to struggle, with Cross conceding 33 runs from her 2.3 overs and Dean also expensive.

But England have an exciting crop of fast bowlers, including Gaur and Freya Kemp once she is fit again, and it is vital they look after them.

'Huge for women's cricket in Sri Lanka' - reaction

England captain Heather Knight: "Sri Lanka were outstanding. They came out and bowled much better than they did the other night, so credit to them. And then Chamari came out and does what she can do, which is be aggressive and take the game on.

"We had an inexperienced side and at times it showed. And it showed when you are off in international cricket you can get humbled.

"Issy has been struggling a little bit for rhythm but she had a few good sessions. Finding where she is at is important and in international cricket that is in the middle, not just bowling in the nets.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu: "I'm really happy about my team's performance.

"We learned a lot of things from the last game and we executed all the right plans here.

"As a captain, as a team, this is huge for us. This is huge for women's cricket in Sri Lanka."

Former England spinner Alex Hartley on BBC Test Match Special: "The way England play is so positive and it means performances like this can happen.

"This result proves teams are getting better and better. England cannot be complacent."

Comments

Join the conversation

67 comments

  • Comment posted by 7fmois7c, today at 18:12

    England still miles behind Australia. Absolutely humiliated on their home patch and heads need to roll

  • Comment posted by BlueCat7, today at 18:06

    • Reply posted by thewilsons, today at 18:08

      thewilsons replied:
      🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by West, today at 18:04

    Please put Beaumont in the team and get rid of Knight , you can see Beaumont has fire in her , where Knight knows no matter how bad she plays will not be dropped.

    • Reply posted by thewilsons, today at 18:09

      thewilsons replied:
      Yep spot on that knight never gets dropped no matter how poor she plays

  • Comment posted by Roger, today at 18:02

    A number of these players are not ‘international’ standard. They do not understanding the basics of the game. Picking players to gain experience when they should have gained this before being selected was one of the many ludicrous comments made by ‘captain ineffectual’.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 18:00

    When England batted there were comments about the pitch being difficult. Didn't seem very "difficult" when Sri Lanka batted... And Alex H was a bit optimistic when she said it was a defendable total!

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 18:03

      Shakespeare replied:
      Alex Hartley is fast becoming one of the great commentators.

      She is way better than Geoffrey Boycott. Mind you; he'd probably punch her.

  • Comment posted by Moorcat, today at 17:59

    Compare and contrast yesterday's match against NZ with today's. Or perhaps not, as the censor and the self-righteous won't let you.

    • Reply posted by Dan, today at 18:03

      Dan replied:
      I’m sure the record crowd of 850,000 for todays game were more than satisfied by arguably the single greatest cricketing upset in the history of the sport.

  • Comment posted by Wengerout, today at 17:57

    You do have to wonder whether Knight is still worth her place in the team. Her batting has been pretty poor recently & her bowling isn't up to much. England no longer look as if they are a team inspired by her captaincy either. Surely Tammy Beaumont has to be in the team. You should always play the players in form and she unquestionably is at the moment!

    • Reply posted by Dan, today at 18:05

      Dan replied:
      You would definitely think that a leadership transition is overdue, HK probably should have stood down after the Australia series. I suppose the biggest issue is lack of clear successor within the current crop of players.

  • Comment posted by Hayden, today at 17:57

    Why is top run scorerTammy Beaumont not in the squad?

  • Comment posted by Hugh, today at 17:56

    Oh dear the wheels really came off today. The report is a little unfair about the dismissals - it took a brilliant stumping to remove Freya Kemp - and not a mention of Lauren Bell who hopefully will be back at Derby. Really do hope Bess Heath is given a game on Wednesday and see Charlie Dean coming in higher up the order more often.. maybe even at No.4 if the front three wobble again early.

    • Reply posted by utirw, today at 18:02

      utirw replied:
      Sorry Hugh. Freya Kemp threw her wicket away. Second delivery faced and she charged a ball going down the legside... when arguably her team needed two players to just calm things down. However, she is only 18 years old. Re: Putting Charlie Dean up the order - thats not her role. Maybe players chosen for their batting could just play (a whole lot) better?

  • Comment posted by fhaak3sc, today at 17:52

    No Sophie - no win

  • Comment posted by Sureyeah, today at 17:47

    Issy Wong will bounce back no worries she flew so high last year it would be time for her to land.
    England probably thought they won the game.

    • Reply posted by utirw, today at 17:55

      utirw replied:
      Not really true. At 21-3 off 4 overs, England looked very shaky and you would have expected the mature players & captain especially to steer the youngsters through the rest of the innings. No. Thats not what happened, and it was down to Dean at 8 to put up any resistance. Thats not England thinking they'd won the game - just poor cricket, poor selection and changes needed for the next game.

  • Comment posted by Braindead , today at 17:45

    What are the coaches doing when a bowler cannot mark a run up correctly,Jon Lewis was a seam bowler.No balls in T20 matches are a joke ! Basic ‘s of the game.

  • Comment posted by utirw, today at 17:44

    Firstly, well done Sri Lanka after conditions at Hove effectively ensured a win for England after a fine innings from Wyatt. Today however, England were found out for being clueless against a half decent spin attack (SL's strong suit). Previous HYS's have ID'd the weak links - TV commentators should take note. Their feeble attempts to avoid saying the obvious for nearly 3 hours was painful...

    • Reply posted by Villan, today at 17:53

      Villan replied:
      Commentators and pundits are woeful

  • Comment posted by Sureyeah, today at 17:42

    Great game, absolutely ok, no real problem for England, but Sri Lanka massive win for them and the women's game.

    That's the beauty of T20 the margins are fine and everyone is in with a chance.

  • Comment posted by WINECB, today at 17:42

    Amy Jones?Discuess?Her batting is not up to it not only today but in the hundred also..Only in side on reputation.
    Tammy Beaumount as to come in to the top order.Going to put it out there Is Heather Knight worth her spot in T20 cricket?Slow between the wickets and found short tactically today.low score to defend today why not open with spin and have a few catchers round the bat.
    Build presssure.

    • Reply posted by martyn, today at 17:56

      martyn replied:
      Agreed mate

  • Comment posted by bajecogt, today at 17:36

    Sorry but Issy Wong is not a international player. She seems to rate herself but I see someone who is really struggling.

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 17:39

      Shakespeare replied:
      She was fantastic last season and exceptional for Mumbai Indians in the WPL (including the first ever WPL hatrick) but didn't get a game in the Ashes and looked totally out of form in the Hundred and again today.

      Hopefully she'll bounce back soon as she is a superstar when on form.

  • Comment posted by The crux of the biscuit, today at 17:32

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 17:36

      Shakespeare replied:
      I can't even be bothered correcting you because your sexist post is about to be deleted.

  • Comment posted by Tiger Pataudi, today at 17:29

    England looked complacent. Probably being playing too much Hundred rubbish which doesn’t matter who wins.

