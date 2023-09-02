Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Heath Streak had been receiving treatment at a hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa

Former Zimbabwe captain and coach Heath Streak, who had been suffering from colon cancer, has died at the age of 49.

Streak is Zimbabwe's all-time leading wicket-taker and once took 6-87 in a Test against England to earn a place on the Lord's honours board.

He was serving an eight-year ban from cricket, issued in 2021, for corruption offences.

"He was carried to be with the angels," his wife Nadine wrote on social media.

"In the early hours of this morning, Sunday 3 September, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones.

"He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the park alone."

Streak, born in Bulawayo, had three children.

He played in 65 Tests for Zimbabwe, taking 216 wickets, and 189 one-day internationals, in which he took 239 wickets.

As a county cricketer, he had spells with Warwickshire and Hampshire.

He was named Zimbabwe's head coach in 2016 but left when the side failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup.

His ban came after he admitted five breaches of the ICC's anti-corruption code. He said he did not attempt to fix any matches, but disclosed information likely to be used for betting on matches in the 2018 tri-series involving Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the 2018 Indian Premier League and 2018 Afghanistan Premier League.

He had engaged with an Indian man known as 'Mr X' and facilitated introductions to four players, failed to disclose the gifts and payments he received, and the approaches.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Cricket said: "Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and fans of former captain Heath Streak. His contributions to cricket will always be remembered, and he will be dearly missed. Rest in peace."