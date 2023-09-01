Close menu

England v New Zealand: Harry Brook and Gus Atkinson shine as hosts take 2-0 series lead

By Ffion WynneBBC Sport

2023-09-01

England v New Zealand: Watch Harry Brook's impressive batting display
Second T20, Emirates Old Trafford
England 198-4 (20 overs): Bairstow 86* (60), Brook 67 (36); Sodhi 2-44
New Zealand 103 (13.5 overs): Seifert 39 (31); Atkinson 4-20
England won by 95 runs
A sublime batting display led England to a crushing 95-run win over New Zealand in the second T20 at Old Trafford.

Opener Jonny Bairstow hit an unbeaten 86 from 60 balls and Harry Brook struck a magnificent 67 from 36 as England posted 198-4.

Fast bowler Gus Atkinson then took 4-20 on his international debut as New Zealand crumbled to 103 all out.

The win gives England a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

Brook and Bairstow added 131 for the third wicket after England lost Will Jacks for 19 and Dawid Malan for a duck.

New Zealand's batters immediately felt the pressure of the run-rate as Atkinson dismissed opener Devon Conway in his first over.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid finished with 2-18 as he became England's leading T20 wicket taker.

Tim Seifert top-scored with 39 but Glenn Phillips' 22 was the only other contribution of more than 20 as England backed up their comprehensive victory at Chester-le-Street with another dominant performance.

The series continues at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Brook's majestic masterclass

It has been a whirlwind month for 24-year-old Brook, who was not selected in England's provisional 50-over World Cup squad but responded with a remarkable century in The Hundred.

He impressed with 43 in England's comfortable win in the first T20 but, in front of a lively Manchester crowd, he went even further in a scintillating innings that left New Zealand's bowlers in disbelief.

Two of his five sixes came in his first 10 balls with glorious drives over extra cover off spinner Ish Sodhi, and he continued to combine finesse with power in a blistering partnership alongside Bairstow that took the game beyond the Black Caps.

Bairstow was somewhat scratchy before Brook's arrival, making 26 from 27 balls as Jacks and Malan departed.

But Brook's free-flowing approach seemed to release his fellow Yorkshireman as he reached his half-century from 40 balls before launching his way to 77 in the space of his next seven balls.

Brook's omission from the 50-over squad continues to raise eyebrows, and with a performance of such breath-taking skill, the questions about that decision are not going to end any time soon.

Atkinson's eye-catching debut

England have been looking to build a crop of formidable fast bowlers for a long time, with Atkinson and Brydon Carse advancing their cases to join that group in this series so far.

Carse impressed in one-day internationals in 2021 before being hampered by injuries but took 3-23 on his T20 debut on Wednesday, while Atkinson here lived up to his reputation that has been growing over the past 12 months.

Atkinson's 4-20 are the best figures by any England men's bowler on T20 debut, and he regularly topped 90mph with an action that looked effortless and deceived New Zealand's bewildered batters.

Conway holed out to deep square leg before Atkinson cleaned up the innings in the 14th over, having Seifert caught by Buttler, pinning Tim Southee lbw and splattering Lockie Ferguson's stumps with a yorker.

It meant New Zealand lost their last five wickets in the space of just 12 balls as their batting struggles mirrored their bowling.

With the likes of Mark Wood, Luke Wood and maybe even Jofra Archer to also call on by England in white-ball cricket soon, it is unlikely New Zealand's will be the last line-up to be blown away.

'Anything can happen before we get on that plane' - reaction

England fast bowler Gus Atkinson on BBC Two: "I didn't know those were the best figures by an England bowler on T20 debut - that's lovely to hear.

"They just told me to do what I've been doing - and it went great!"

New Zealand captain Tim Southee on BBC Two: "England played brilliantly, the way Brook came out really took it to us.

"We were probably a bit off with the ball, which makes it hard for our batters to chase down on that wicket. It's tough, chasing that score. You need something special."

England captain Jos Buttler on BBC Two: "Having so many players to pick from is a good headache to have. You're always leaving out good players, which is tough.

"Harry Brook is playing brilliantly. There's a lot of noise around the World Cup and him not being in that squad at the moment, but for him to just go and play the way he does - all credit must go to him.

"There's a long time between now and when we get on the plane - you never know what can happen."

England batter Harry Brook on BBC Two: "I try to play on instinct as much as possible and thankfully I hit a few out of the middle.

"A couple of years ago I was getting too far head of myself, thinking about playing for England and not concentrating on playing for Yorkshire. I just knuckled down and thankfully it's worked out."

158 comments

  • Comment posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 21:22

    Harry Brook should be the first name on the team sheet for the World Cup and he’s not even in the squad.Madness

    • Reply posted by God, today at 21:24

      God replied:
      He will be

  • Comment posted by One of Millions, today at 21:42

    Whenever Brook strides out to the crease a sense of calm descends over me even if England have lost a few quick wickets.
    I prepare myself for watching the ball fly to boundary regularly and the panic set into the opposition. Also Brook batting partner seems to be suddenly free to wallop ball to all parts.
    Selectors need to admit their mistake at not selecting Brook and allow the calm to return.

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:45

      Shakespeare replied:
      50 over cricket is fast becoming irrelevant - why would he want to go?

      Brook is a superstar and is already a fixture in the Test and T20 teams; why bother playing 50 over cricket too when his schedule is already cluttered?

  • Comment posted by chedter_stop, today at 21:23

    Get brook to World Cup! That was impressive. Whole team great, but would like to see brook in the ODI team. Adds so much

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:26

      Shakespeare replied:
      Brook would be silly to play 50 over cricket for England.

      Having already dominated for England in the Men's Ashes and in T20 cricket and with lucrative contractors for Northern Superchargers and Hyderabad why would he lower himself to playing in a mediocre tournament in a dying format that barely pays and almost no one watches?

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 21:36

    Fabulous, one-sided match. Everything England do in ODI and 20-20 seems to works out perfectly, it's magic - GA the iceman taking 4w, Brook like some sort of marauding ballet dancer, JB cruising along with a smile son his face like he's on a sunny highway to Vegas with the top down.

    Great that the beeb had it live too.

    All bodes well for October 👍🤞🏏🥇

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:44

      Shakespeare replied:
      No real games in October Mr B. Just a little 50 over tournament for the development team to see if any of them are good enough to get an IPL contract.

  • Comment posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:21

    Awesome performance by Harry Brook.

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:23

      Shakespeare replied:
      Great show from Brook.

      He needs to keep his powder dry by concentrating on the formats that matter (Test and T20) and not demean himself by wasting time on 50 over cricket.

  • Comment posted by NeilP, today at 21:45

    How on earth can we leave Brook out of any England team right now. Its mind blowingly stupid.

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:46

      Shakespeare replied:
      Brook is too good for 50 over cricket.

  • Comment posted by God, today at 21:36

    Remember that absolute annihilation of India is the T20 World Cup semi final just 11 months ago. Lovely stuff.

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:49

      Shakespeare replied:
      The real world cup!

  • Comment posted by Good grief , today at 21:34

    Another dominant performance, Another brook masterclass ,Another world Cup beckons if we could squeeze him into the team surely..

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:36

      Shakespeare replied:
      Why on earth would he want to go? 50 over cricket is fast becoming irrelevant.

      Brook is a superstar and is already a fixture in the Test and T20 teams; why bother playing 50 over cricket too when his schedule is already cluttered?

  • Comment posted by Loz, today at 21:22

    How special is Brooky?

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:25

      Shakespeare replied:
      Brook is too good for 50 over cricket.

      That should be kept to develop players who may break into the Test or T20 team later in their careers.

  • Comment posted by Home BBC, today at 21:55

    What an absolutely ridiculous decision not to select Brook for the world cup.

    He must have gone to the wrong school.

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:57

      Shakespeare replied:
      I doubt that Harry Brook gives a fig about a meaningless 50 tournament.

      He probably agrees with the BBC analysis that the 50 over World Cup only exists so that India and Pakistan can play each other.

      https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-india-66668667

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 21:29

    Yes, poor from NZ missing Trent Bolt and Williamson. But good to see England bat first for a change and show the power that makes them world number one.

  • Comment posted by Jackie Moon, today at 21:44

    Overwhelming win. What strength in depth there is in England.

    However, awful commentary. Why do we have to suffer the giggling?

    • Reply posted by MikePennis, today at 21:55

      MikePennis replied:
      Yep, completely the opposite to rugby union in England where the cupboard appears to be bare.

  • Comment posted by bean43, today at 21:30

    A great England T20 team now, and then you remember the players still in reserve like Salt, Vince, Tom Curran, Stokes, Willey

    • Reply posted by Mr B, today at 21:37

      Mr B replied:
      Yes, becoming great in a true sense like with several Aussie sides of the 90s/00s.

  • Comment posted by beacon brian, today at 21:43

    England always win in the north

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:52

      Shakespeare replied:
      Yet no games in the next Ashes.

  • Comment posted by No_More_Poison, today at 21:30

    Incredible performance by England! I feel for NZ, because they are a top side and no ones enemies apart from the Aussies. Great for us but hope NZ catch up later.

  • Comment posted by Sam, today at 21:25

    Surely they have to make space for Brook in that World Cup Squad. Jason Roy's been terrific for England in the past but has to make way now. Any of Malan, Root, Buttler or Stokes could shoehorn in to open with YJB to make room.

    You know it makes sense.

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:27

      Shakespeare replied:
      I doubt that Harry Brook gives a fig about a meaningless 50 tournament.

      He probably agrees with the BBC analysis that the 50 over World Cup only exists so that India and Pakistan can play each other.

      https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-india-66668667

  • Comment posted by Neil , today at 21:23

    I tell you what Butler! you pick your mates for World Cup squad????
    No one can tell me Roy, Malan, Livingstone are anywhere near as good as Brook? It's an absolute NONSENSE!!

    • Reply posted by God, today at 21:29

      God replied:
      Roy and Jonny are our greatest one day opening partnership ever.

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 21:52

    Brookie is an absolute beast. I would promote him to open with Bairstow in the world cup.

    Will Jacks hasnt really got going yet but is a very promising young player.

    And good to see some young quickies coming through to support Mark Wood. I am a fan of Jamie Overton so would of liked him to be picked, but Carse and Atko (nickname?) have been exceptional.

    Roll on Sunday.

  • Comment posted by AndyJames, today at 22:02

    I would pick Tammy Beaumont ahead of Jason Roy.

  • Comment posted by Treble Winners 2023, today at 21:30

    Harry Brook again looking good, Bairstow excellent. NZ quite poor but can only beat what’s in front of you. Driving back from game now *as a passsenger

