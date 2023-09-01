Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Graeme White has also taken 94 wickets in List A cricket and 65 in the County Championship

Northamptonshire spin bowler Graeme White has announced his retirement, 17 years after his debut for the club.

The 36-year-old is Northamptonshire's leading T20 wicket-taker with 121 victims and played in their win over Durham in the 2016 Blast final.

He made four first-team appearances in this season's competition, alongside his other role as a coach.

"Winning the T20 Blast in 2016 will always be a massive highlight for me," he told the club website. external-link

"I'm really fortunate to be continuing my journey in cricket as the second XI head coach, as well as the lead fielding and spin bowling coach.

"I look forward to helping the club be successful again in all formats, and hopefully we are able to get the supporters a trophy they deserve."