Ben Kellaway is a product of the Glamorgan Academy

County Championship Division Two: Worcestershire v Glamorgan Venue : New Road, Worcester Date : Sunday, 3 September Time : 10:30 BST Coverage : Commentary plus report on BBC Sport website & app; updates BBC Hereford & Worcester & BBC Radio Wales.

Glamorgan will go into their Championship match at Worcestershire with Colin Ingram as their only overseas player.

Glamorgan have so far failed in their attempt to sign an international bowler for their final promotion effort.

Kiran Carlson will stand in as four-day captain - as he did earlier this summer - as David Lloyd has a rib injury.

Lloyd was hurt while playing on loan in the One Day Cup for Derbyshire, whom he is joining at the end of the season.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Ben Kellaway, 19, could make a Championship debut after impressing in the 50-overs format.

Opening bat Eddie Byrom, who missed the last five red-ball games because of a hip injury, will replace Lloyd at the top of the order.

Australians Michael Neser, Mitch Swepson and Marnus Labuschagne, who have played in the Championship this season, are all back with Queensland.

Glamorgan lie third in Division Two, 14 points behind Worcestershire in the second promotion spot, with rivals Sussex and Leicestershire also in contention in fourth and fifth respectively and both having a game in hand.

Durham are virtually assured of going up, thanks to their 40-point lead at the top.

Glamorgan's only victory of the Championship season came against Worcestershire in Cardiff in May, but they have drawn their other 10 games, while the Pears have won four and lost two alongside five draws.

Glamorgan wicketkeeper Chris Cooke has been awarded a testimonial for 2024, his 14th season at the club. Cooke captained the side for three seasons between 2019 and 2021.

Worcestershire (from): TBC

Glamorgan (from): Ul Hassan, Byrom, Ingram, Northeast, Carlson (c), Root, Cooke, Kellaway, Van der Gugten, Gorvin, Harris, McIlroy.