Jayant Yadav took 12 wickets in two Championship appearances for Warwickshire in 2022

Middlesex have signed India off-spinner Jayant Yadav for the final month of the county season.

The 33-year-old will be available for the club's final four Championship fixtures, starting with Monday's game against Essex at Chelmsford.

Yadav has 16 wickets from six Tests and has played two one-day internationals.

"With Pieter Malan returning home to South Africa we wanted to bolster the squad with another quality signing," said director of cricket Alan Coleman.

"We feel that spin will be an important factor in September and the opportunity to sign an international spinner of Jayant's quality was too good an opportunity to turn down.

"He brings us that extra bit of something you get from an international cricketer, experience, quality, know how - all attributes that will prove hugely valuable to us in the coming games."

Yadav also has a Test century to his credit, one of three in first-class cricket, including a career-best score of 211.