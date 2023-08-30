Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jamie Overton helped Surrey reach the semi-finals of the T20 Blast this season

England fast bowler Jamie Overton is among three players who have signed contract extensions with Surrey.

Overton took 34 wickets as Surrey won the County Championship title last season.

The 27-year-old, whose sole Test appearance came against New Zealand in June last year, has 11 wickets in three Division One outings this season.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Matt Dunn and wicketkeeper Josh Blake have also agreed new deals at the Kia Oval.

Dunn, 31, came through Surrey's academy set-up and has taken 117 first-class wickets since making his debut in 2010.

Blake, who had signed his first professional contract last year, made his T20 debut this summer and the 24-year-old also featured in the One-Day Cup in 2023.

Surrey have not disclosed the length of their new deals.