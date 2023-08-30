Warwickshire head coach Mark Robinson hopes to channel One-Day Cup disappointment into Championship win at Surrey

Mark Robinson hopes Warwickshire can put the embarrassment of their One-Day Cup exit behind them and launch a late County Championship title challenge.

The Bears coach rued their "missed opportunity" as his side were skittled for just 93 in Tuesday's nine-wicket semi-final defeat by Hampshire.

They head to defending champions and Division One leaders Surrey on Sunday and Robinson told BBC Radio WM: "We have to make sure we don't drift now.

"If we win we're right in the mix."

After seeing Liam Dawson collect career-best figures of 7-15 inside seven overs and his side lose their final five wickets for the addition of just two runs, Robinson said: "There's not much you can say. We'd have liked to have bowled.

"We've had done to us what we have done to a few teams this year - won the toss in good bowling conditions, got heavy inroads in the power play and bowled a team out for a low score.

"We are all disappointed. It's a shame because I think we've missed out on a great opportunity to win the competition.

"Fair play to Dawson, he's bowled really well, the ball has held in the wicket a tiny bit but it's not right - we are better than losing five wickets like that.

"These are the games you have got to take on the chin. You feel a bit embarrassed, you feel a bit ashamed, but it can happen. The quicker you ditch these ones and move on, the better."

Warwickshire will travel to the Oval on Sunday when they will seek to close the 56-point gap with Surrey - who have played a game more.

Robinson said: "We have to make sure we don't drift now. If we win at the Oval, we're right back in the mix - that's the goal and the ambition. We know they are a good team but we go there to win."

Robinson hopes Chris Rushworth (hamstring) will prove his fitness but expects to be without Alex Davies in addition to Hasan Ali while Liam Norwell is unlikely to return this season.

Robinson said: "The back injury keeps rumbling on, which is devastating for him. We know he is working hard to get out there but every time he gets close he has a little bit of a setback. We're not optimistic he'll be back playing this season but not writing him off either."