England women's match fees increased to match men's by England and Wales Cricket Board

England women's match fees for internationals have been increased to match the men's with immediate effect.

The change was recommended in the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) report, which found discrimination is "widespread" in English and Welsh cricket.

It said women were paid 25% of men's fees for white-ball and 15% for Tests by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

England captain Heather Knight said the change was "fantastic to see".

"It's really important that we continue to drive the women's game forward," she added.

"The direction of travel for the women's game has always been the most important thing, creating a sustainable product that people want to watch and play, and I'm sure this will make cricket an increasingly attractive sport to girls and young women as we continue to grow the game."

The move also follows this summer's women's Ashes series, which attracted record-breaking crowds.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould said: "We are currently considering all the recommendations made by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, but equalising match fees is one immediate step we are pleased to make now.

"We all want cricket to be the team sport of choice for female athletes, and with the investments we are making - and increasingly lucrative opportunities around the world - we are seeing cricketers become some of the highest earning female athletes in UK team sports.

"However, we know there is still much further to go as we ultimately strive for equality across the game."

The change has been introduced in time for England women's T20 series against Sri Lanka, which starts on Thursday.

Match fees are paid for each appearance on top of England players' wider salaries from the ECB, which are not impacted by this change.

The ICEC report, which highlighted racism, sexism, classism and elitism, found the average salary for England women is 20.6% of that for England men, while the England women's captain's allowance is 31% of that awarded to the men's captain.

In 2022, the ECB announced an £3.5m boost for each of 2023 and 2024, increasing the number of professional cricketers to almost 100.

The Football Association has paid England's men's and women's players the same since 2020.

Earlier this year the International Cricket Council committed to equal prize money in its events.

Comments

Join the conversation

90 comments

  • Comment posted by return of the jock, today at 10:23

    Why does it bother all these men how much women are being paid? You haven't been bothered about it for decades where women have been paid less than men, for pretty much every job. You're not going to get the excess you feel women should be paid less. It's ingrained misogyny. Same as all the fuss some of you make about women and men being called batters instead of batsmen. Take a day off

  • Comment posted by SALOP 180, today at 10:23

    If only the end product was equal .......

  • Comment posted by Fast Eddie , today at 10:23

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 10:23

    This is long over due. Brilliant news for female cricketers. The ticket prices for men's and women's games also need to be equalised. Tickets for men's games are far too high.

  • Comment posted by Its only a game, today at 10:23

    That is fantastic to hear . Does that mean that women will receive the same pay in football too ?

  • Comment posted by Crazy Jamie, today at 10:22

    Those saying fees should be proportionate to the money they make are forgetting the significant difference in investment over decades between the men and women’s games. Which is a big reason why the men play at a higher level. You raise the level of the women’s game by increasing investment in it and making it more viable for women to play it professionally, and this is a step in that direction.

  • Comment posted by Home, today at 10:22

    In that case they need to match the revenue of the men’s game and the day they charge the same ticket price for the women’s as the men’s game then the grounds will be virtually empty.

  • Comment posted by Global Yawning, today at 10:22

    I can only assume this is some sort of attempt at woke marketing because commercially it is an utterly bizarre decision.

    Women cricketers aren't (or weren't) paid less because they're women, it's because women's cricket is significantly less profitable. As is the case with women's football, and the reason why broadcasters like the BBC paid significantly less for the TV rights to the World Cup.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 10:21

    The game at county level is already struggling financially so where is this money coming from and what impact will this have on cricket in general? I’m perfectly happy that women’s cricket is progressing but this is ridiculous.

  • Comment posted by Sir Bobby Robson, today at 10:21

    You love to see it. Shame there are some comments already that are 'arking back to yesteryear but this is great from the ECB and will lead to much better representation and the women's game will grow exponentially as a result.

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 10:20

    I never quite understand the Economics of this. Surely pay should reflect income generated?
    Otherwise (in this instance) the men are subsidising the women’s game. Is that what women want?

  • Comment posted by Terrier_fan, today at 10:20

    How is that going to be funded? No idea how many folk attend women’s matches but I assume it’s a fraction of men’s. Are they going to charge folk 5 or 10 times current admission prices to pay the fees?

    • Reply posted by thenestofvipers, today at 10:23

      thenestofvipers replied:
      .....no, like football it will be funded by the horrible men and their game.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 10:20

    It’s only fair if they generate the same money. The record crowds is deceiving in men’s the tickets are over £150 for an adult, but only £10 for women’s cricket. So they should go by money made by tickets rather than crowds alone.

  • Comment posted by IH, today at 10:20

    Stealing a living.

  • Comment posted by Steve Fishman, today at 10:20

    There needs to be 2 distinct components to the pay given.
    1. An amount for representing your country - this should be the same for both sexes
    2. A percentage of revenue generated.
    Being open and clear what people are being paid and why is surely the way forward. If we're just doing (1) then who gets (2)?

  • Comment posted by WD64, today at 10:19

    Ridiculous decision women brings in a tenth of cash the mens games does.. utter madness…

  • Comment posted by joneroner, today at 10:19

    The Men's game subsidizes the women's game in the name of equality

  • Comment posted by Big Dog, today at 10:19

    I may take up cricket, used to play in my youth. I would want the same money as the England international team or I am being discriminated against because I am old, fat and suck at cricket.

    • Reply posted by Morena, today at 10:21

      Morena replied:
      No you're being discriminated against because you're intellectually challenged.

  • Comment posted by kai le serris, today at 10:18

    Seems people having trouble understanding the difference between receiving a fee for representing your country and being paid a wage to play professional sport for a privately owned 'team'.

  • Comment posted by Houseington, today at 10:18

    Classism is the biggest problem in cricket

    • Reply posted by Daz, today at 10:21

      Daz replied:
      Nope... it would appear that ignorance amongst casual viewers is the biggest problem.

