Close menu

England women's match fees increased to match men's by England and Wales Cricket Board

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments135

Breaking news

England women's match fees for internationals have been increased to match the men's with immediate effect.

The change was recommended in the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) report, which found discrimination is "widespread" in English and Welsh cricket.

It said women were paid 25% of men's fees for white-ball and 15% for Tests by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

England captain Heather Knight said the change was "fantastic to see".

"It's really important that we continue to drive the women's game forward," she added.

"The direction of travel for the women's game has always been the most important thing, creating a sustainable product that people want to watch and play, and I'm sure this will make cricket an increasingly attractive sport to girls and young women as we continue to grow the game."

The move also follows this summer's women's Ashes series, which attracted record-breaking crowds.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould said: "We are currently considering all the recommendations made by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, but equalising match fees is one immediate step we are pleased to make now.

"We all want cricket to be the team sport of choice for female athletes, and with the investments we are making - and increasingly lucrative opportunities around the world - we are seeing cricketers become some of the highest earning female athletes in UK team sports.

"However, we know there is still much further to go as we ultimately strive for equality across the game."

The change has been introduced in time for England women's T20 series against Sri Lanka, which starts on Thursday.

Match fees are paid for each appearance on top of England players' wider salaries from the ECB, which are not impacted by this change.

The ICEC report, which highlighted racism, sexism, classism and elitism, found the average salary for England women is 20.6% of that for England men, while the England women's captain's allowance is 31% of that awarded to the men's captain.

In 2022, the ECB announced an £3.5m boost for each of 2023 and 2024, increasing the number of professional cricketers to almost 100.

The Football Association has paid England's men's and women's players the same since 2020.

Earlier this year the International Cricket Council committed to equal prize money in its events.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

125 comments

  • Comment posted by Slow work day, today at 10:10

    It's not discrimination to pay people more when they generate much more money doing what they do

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 10:15

      bbcwatcher replied:
      More money that goes into the game more money will come out eventually.

  • Comment posted by Mr P, today at 10:10

    Their fees should be proportional to the crowd that they draw.

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 10:14

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      And taking into account the money generated from what the crowed pay. Wouldn't want one sex to get similar crowds by having fans pay a tiny fraction of the cost (or nothing sometimes) and still getting the same.

  • Comment posted by zlatan_86, today at 10:13

    BBC will regret opening this up to HYS!!

    • Reply posted by thenestofvipers, today at 10:18

      thenestofvipers replied:
      Trying to silence opinions you dont agree with again???

  • Comment posted by HertsHammer, today at 10:16

    given the half empty grounds, this means other tournaments will be subsidising the England Ladies team. Hardly a viable step for a sport that is already struggling financially

  • Comment posted by Reggie Dunlop, today at 10:14

    Charity

    • Reply posted by Sir Bobby Robson, today at 10:21

      Sir Bobby Robson replied:
      Grow up Reggie

  • Comment posted by Bobby, today at 10:13

    The men should play the woman in a winner take all match.

  • Comment posted by Nick Matthew, today at 10:17

    This just proves (again) that many of the people that run sport in the UK (start with Football, Rugby and Cricket) do not know what they are doing.

    • Reply posted by AndyDee, today at 10:20

      AndyDee replied:
      Me too

  • Comment posted by joneroner, today at 10:19

    The Men's game subsidizes the women's game in the name of equality

    • Reply posted by Micky J, today at 10:26

      Micky J replied:
      The public subsidize all sport.

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 10:17

    Ticket prices for mens and womens fixtures should also be the same then. Its absolutley not fair on fans who are buying tickets for mens games at silly prices for that to be subsidizing the womens game.

    • Reply posted by Yoiips, today at 10:18

      Yoiips replied:
      Correct

  • Comment posted by bbc124, today at 10:15

    How can they afford this?

    • Reply posted by Elvis Boycott, today at 10:17

      Elvis Boycott replied:
      Similar ticket prices, one imagines, along with tv revenue.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 10:14

    Why? Huge increase in payments to watch the ball rarely hit off the square and more catches shelled than taken.

  • Comment posted by Nosesinthetrough, today at 10:16

    I assume the next step will be equality in the positioning of the boundary rope ?

  • Comment posted by Saint66, today at 10:13

    More madness! Will they start playing with same abilities?

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 10:20

    It’s only fair if they generate the same money. The record crowds is deceiving in men’s the tickets are over £150 for an adult, but only £10 for women’s cricket. So they should go by money made by tickets rather than crowds alone.

    • Reply posted by Steve Of Aldershot, today at 10:26

      Steve Of Aldershot replied:
      Yes I expect the women's game will go bankrupt as a result. Anyone for the women's cycling tour of britain 2023 (cancelled). Should be that players get a fixed % of match revenue after costs

  • Comment posted by Terrier_fan, today at 10:20

    How is that going to be funded? No idea how many folk attend women’s matches but I assume it’s a fraction of men’s. Are they going to charge folk 5 or 10 times current admission prices to pay the fees?

    • Reply posted by thenestofvipers, today at 10:23

      thenestofvipers replied:
      .....no, like football it will be funded by the horrible men and their game.

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 10:20

    I never quite understand the Economics of this. Surely pay should reflect income generated?
    Otherwise (in this instance) the men are subsidising the women’s game. Is that what women want?

    • Reply posted by Sam Parmenter, today at 10:26

      Sam Parmenter replied:
      There has to be some sensible middle ground because its a bit chicken or the egg. If you want good quality womens sports which will ultimately compete on something approaching the same level as the mens they need investment. If there isn't enough money in sport then people are not going to go into the game and the standard will never improve. That being said, equality of pay is silly right now.

  • Comment posted by Daz, today at 10:16

    Equality = The men's game subsidising the womens game.

  • Comment posted by St Tomid, today at 10:14

    Equally paid and equally talented. How long will we have to wait until they are pulled together into competing with and against each other in an open category. Separate competitions for separate sexes is just plain daft if they are equal.

    • Reply posted by mark, today at 10:17

      mark replied:
      Equally talented - they aren’t even close to minor county level - try and be sensible

  • Comment posted by Stash13, today at 10:17

    I'm probably going to get hammered for this, I'm a big fan of a level playing for ALL & I like to think I say it from a common sense standpoint. How can the pay be equal when the commercial revenues/ticket/media income of the 2 games doesn't match? I'd pay the Women's team equal if they matched the Men's revenue's & gladly pay them more of they surpassed it!!

    • Reply posted by David Kal, today at 10:19

      David Kal replied:
      Agree absolutely

  • Comment posted by WD64, today at 10:19

    Ridiculous decision women brings in a tenth of cash the mens games does.. utter madness…

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport