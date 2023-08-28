Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jos Buttler captains England after leading Manchester Originals to The Hundred final

England v New Zealand - T20 series Date: 30 August-5 September

England are looking to "broaden their talent pool" during the T20 series with New Zealand, says captain Jos Buttler.

Surrey fast bowler Gus Atkinson's selection for the four-match series is among five changes to the squad that lost 3-0 to Bangladesh in March.

"The T20 squad has been picked with a view of looking at a few other guys," said Buttler.

The first match of the series takes place at Chester-le-Street from 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.

"We want to try and broaden that talent pool, and expose people to international cricket and see where they are at," added Buttler.

Four members of England's Ashes side this summer feature in the squad - all-rounder Moeen Ali, batters Harry Brook and Ben Duckett, and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

Brook, who has been left out of the ODI squad to face New Zealand next month, was the third highest run-scorer in The Hundred, which finished on Sunday.

The 238 runs he scored at an average of 47.6 for Northern Superchargers placed him behind only Buttler and New Zealand's Finn Allen.

Lancashire left-arm pace bowler Luke Wood, who has only two T20 caps to his name, is also included. while Test quick Mark Wood is selected solely for the ODI series.

New Zealand must do without all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who withdrew following the birth of his first child. Fast bowler Trent Boult has been left out, but does feature in the ODI squad.

T20 squads

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.

New Zealand: Tim Southee (captain), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

Late call-ups, but Mills misses out

Fast bowlers Josh Tongue and John Turner, who are both uncapped in white-ball cricket, have both been forced out of the series because of injury, leading to call-ups for the more experienced duo of Chris Jordan and Brydon Carse.

Despite starring at The Hundred - taking 16 wickets at an average of 14.88 - Tymal Mills misses out, with Buttler instead wanting to give untested players an opportunity.

Buttler said: "Death bowling is an important focus in short-form cricket.

"No-one is ever ruled out. Every player should always be motivated and want to be the best player in their position no matter whether you are in squads or out of squads. That should be the mindset - and I'm sure that's where those guys are at."

'Calm and calculated' Atkinson tipped to shine

One of the breakout stars of the men's Hundred was fast bowler Atkinson, who has been rewarded with a place in both England's T20 and ODI squads to face New Zealand.

The 25-year-old took 10 wickets at an average of 15.1 as Oval Invincibles won The Hundred.

"He is as quick as I've kept to in a long time and I was miles back," said Invincibles captain Sam Billings of Atkinson.

"He's a brilliant guy, very calm and calculated. He knows what he needs to know, he is very much his own man. He has built that confidence up in a very short period of time, quietly.

"He is a really impressive guy and I've got no doubt he's got the capability to do that well and offer something different."

England v New Zealand schedule

August

30 1st T20, Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street (18:00 BST)

September

1 2nd T20, Emirates Old Trafford (18:00 BST)

3 3rd T20, Edgbaston (14:30 BST)

5 4th T20, Trent Bridge (18:00 BST)

8 1st ODI, Cardiff (12:30 BST)

10 2nd ODI, Ageas Bowl (11:00 BST)

13 3rd ODI, The Kia Oval (12:30 BST)

15 4th ODI, Lord's (12:30 BST)